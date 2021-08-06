Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Forbes: NFL average team value soars to nearly $3.5 billion

crossroadstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven with a pandemic forcing empty stadiums in most franchise cities, NFL team values increased by 14% in the past year to an average of $3.48 billion, according to Forbes. How? New media rights deals that brought in $111.8 billion and led to the largest value increase in five years.

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Media#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#The New York Giants#The Los Angeles Rams#Apple#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLPosted by
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Calls Peyton Manning ‘The Best Quarterback I’ve Coached Against’

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady was on hand for Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame enshrinement on Sunday night, a big show of respect for his longtime rival. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was a little busy with training camp in New England on Sunday, but he still made sure to heap praise on Manning on the former quarterback’s special weekend. Belichick made a quick trip to Canton for Saturday night — New England’s off day — and gave Manning the highest praise possible when speaking to The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin. “He is definitely the best quarterback I’ve coached against,” Belichick said...
NFLUSA Today

Tom Brady goes off on 'ignorant' NFL players in response to Forbes' NFL team values

Forbes Magazine has released its list of financial valuations for every NFL team, and the numbers aren’t sitting well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady took to Instagram on Thursday (via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times), calling NFL players “ignorant” in the wake of NFL teams adding value while losing revenue and dropping the salary cap, pointing out the league’s new (and extremely lucrative) television rights deals.
NFLNBC Washington

Best Quarterbacks in NFL History Without a Super Bowl

NFL quarterbacks’ careers are often defined by how they perform on the big stage. If a player doesn’t have a Super Bowl ring, he is generally thought of as a notch below the all-time greats. Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning probably aren’t thought of the same way if they didn’t win titles.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans Near Bottom of Forbes List of NFL Franchise Values

You need not look hard to see that ownership has invested in the Tennessee Titans. The team’s 2021 training camp opened amid a significant expansion of its training facility and executive offices that began nearly two years ago. It is the most significant upgrade the NFL franchise has undertaken since it relocated to Nashville from Houston in 1997 and the latest in a string of improvements that began with a 2016 redo of the players locker room.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Alex Smith Lands New Job

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has reportedly landed a new job. Smith, who made one of the most-inspiring comebacks in NFL history, retired from the league following the 2020 season. However, he’s taken a new job that will keep him close to the sport. According to New York Post sports...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Situation

A heated on-air moment between FOX Sports 1’s Jenny Taft and Skip Bayless has gone viral on social media this afternoon. Taft and Bayless batted heads over the latter’s comment on Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. “I’m not taking a shot at him with this, but he’s a little...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

San Francisco 49ers Release Notable Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers are continuing to tweak their roster ahead of their upcoming preseason games. Unfortunately, those roster tweaks have now spelled the end for one former top-10 pick. On Wednesday, the 49ers released wide receiver Kevin White, the former No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft....
NFLktbb.com

Forbes: Average value of NFL franchises up 14% despite revenue drop

Despite a 20% revenue drop in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the average value of the 32 NFL franchises is up 14% to $3.48 billion, according to Forbes. It is the biggest gain in five years, according to the magazine. For the 15th straight year, the Dallas Cowboys are...
NFLchatsports.com

Paid 'NFL Alumni' Assoc. $3.5 Million

The NFL Alumni association was paid a whopping $3,500,000 by the CDC to promote the COVID-19 vaccine, TMZ Sports has learned. U.S. Federal Procurement docs show the CDC and the NFL Alumni assoc. signed the multi-million dollar deal at the beginning of May. The total value of the contract is...
NFLallfans.co

Forbes: Buffalo Bills are NFL’s least-valuable franchise

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL showed why it’s king. Forbes released data on how valuable every NFL franchise is. Per the report, the average team’s value increased 14 percent in 2020 despite… everything. Unfortunately, that still didn’t keep the Buffalo Bills out of the basement. The Bills rank as...
NFLMile High Report

Forbes Magazine rates NFL's Most Valuable Teams

Broncos come in @ #10!!! Even with all the turmoil with ownership, change at top and recent losing seasons, the Broncos are still one of the top teams financially in the NFL. Of course Cowboys & Patriots are number 1 & 2. It's a good read. Click link for article....
NFLDallas News

Dallas Cowboys top Forbes’ list of most valuable NFL teams for 15th consecutive year

Forbes Magazine’s annual list of most valuable NFL teams is out, and there are no surprises regarding who’s No. 1. For the 15th consecutive year, the Dallas Cowboys continue their reign as the most valuable franchise in the league. The value of Jerry Jones’ team climbed to $6.5 billion, a 14% increase over last year’s figure ($5.5 billion). Jones purchased the Cowboys in 1989 for only $150 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy