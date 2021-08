Of all TikTok's biggest makeup trends, nothing has created quite as much hype as the reverse cat eye. Not even lipstick blush, homemade BB cream or the ten-second smoky eye hack come close to the number of views that the app's makeup lovers are racking up with their take on the winged liner look (currently 39.9 million and counting). The reverse cat eye isn't exactly new, though, having been spotted on Kim Kardashian at at red carpet event in 2019. But with the world opening up again, it makes sense that we're willing to try more bold and dramatic beauty styles.