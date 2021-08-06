Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Vivek Anand Oberoi opens up about 'Inside Edge'

omahanews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Talking about his sports-drama web series 'Inside Edge', the third season of which is slated to come out later this year, Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi recently spoke about how the Indian audience, over the years, has gradually shifted towards OTT platforms to satisfy their appetite for content.

www.omahanews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farhan Akhtar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anand#Ani#Bollywood#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesTennessee Tribune

Preity Zinta Gets Nostalgic As “Dil Chahta Hai” Turns 20

NEW DELHI — As the National Award-winning film “Dil Chahta Hai” clocked 20 years on Aug. 10, 2021, the lead actor of the film, Preity Zinta, got nostalgic and shared some memories associated with the movie on social media. Zinta, who starred alongside Aamir Khan in the movie, took to...
Musicatlanticcitynews.net

Bollywood celebs to come out with 'Hum Hindustani'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, legendary artists Lata Mangeshkar and Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated with several other members of the Indian film and music industry for an upcoming song, titled 'Hum Hindustani'. The track will see Lata Mangeshkar, Big B, Padmini Kolhapure, Sonu...
Moviesomahanews.net

Chehre to release on August 27

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): The wait is finally over! Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's thriller 'Chehre' is scheduled to release in theatres on August 27. On Thursday, the makers announced the release date by sharing an intriguing and hard-hitting dialogue promo of the film, wherein we can...
MoviesCollider

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Make Bollywood Return With 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will make a return to Hindi films with Jee Le Zaraa (which roughly translates to "Let's live a little"), a new road movie co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Jee Le Zaraa will also serve as a comeback for filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar, who hasn’t directed a film since 2011’s Don 2.
Musicomahanews.net

Unacademy and MTV launch youth-focused music show

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Unacademy, India's largest learning platform, today announced the launch of 'Unacademy Unwind', a first of its kind music show created in partnership with MTV. Starting August 13th, India's most prolific musicians will come together every Friday at 7:00 PM to present soulful renditions on the show. 'Unacademy Unwind' features legendary artists across 10 genres of music in a special program, spanning 10 episodes. The line-up comprises musicians like Lucky Ali, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Badshah, Darshan Raval, Arjun Kanungo, Benny Dayal, Papon, Armaan Malik- Amaal Mallik, Harshdeep Kaur, Monali Thakur, Rochak Kohli, Asees Kaur, Sneha Khanwalkar, Aastha Gill, Reet Talwar, Lijo and King. The show will consist of recreations and original compositions, designed to cater to the music taste of a young audience. Speaking about the idea behind 'Unacademy Unwind', Sonal Mishra, Associate Vice President - Marketing at Unacademy said, "As a brand that touches millions of youth, it has always been our endeavour to explore newer avenues of connecting with them. The pandemic has been difficult for everyone and our Learners have had to face the brunt of academic disruptions and uncertainties. Learners love music and use it as a mechanism to unwind. With Unacademy Unwind, we want to leverage the rejuvenating powers of music to infuse some soothing and magical moments into their lives." Speaking about the show, Anshul Ailawadi, Head - Youth Music and English Entertainment at Viacom18 said, "In these trying times, there is no better balm for the soul than music. Every single performance in this property is an MTV masterpiece by itself. We hope that each song will become a lifelong companion to young South Asians across the world as they navigate through life's twists and turns." Speaking about the partnership, Mahesh Shetty, Head - Sales at Viacom18, said, "At MTV, we have always focused on creating properties that connect with the youth of India and provide a great opportunity for brands to engage with our large and diverse audience base. We are extremely happy to partner with Unacademy to create this unique music property that will see India's best musicians descend on one platform to create musical magic and what better for the youth of the country to unwind in these stressful times than soulful music." Viewers can watch all episodes and songs on YouTube by following the channel @UnacademyUnwind.
Celebritiesomahanews.net

Vaani Kapoor becomes brand ambassador for Zeya By Kundan

New Delhi, (Delhi) [India], August 11 (ANI/News Voir): With great pride and honour ZEYA By Kundan officially announced Bollywood star, Vaani Kapoor, as their Brand Ambassador. The lightweight and budget-friendly gold jewellery in 22KT and 18KT is crafted with European cubic zirconia which gives you an everyday wear a new 'Sparkle'.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Opens Up About the Truth: ‘Is It Factual?’

People know Danielle Colby for her role on American Pickers. Danielle works all of the magic behind the scenes. She runs one of the Antique Archeology stores and handles the logistics for Mike and whoever happens to be in the van with him. At the same time, she’s a lover of vintage fashion and decor. Colby is the undisputed Queen of Rust. However, her social media posts prove that she is much deeper than any reality show could ever capture.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Nene Leakes Unveils a Radical New Look

Nene Leakes may be trying to move past her time on the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ but one thing folks are struggling to get past is how different she’s been looking of late. Full story below…. The RHOA OG has been hard at work building up the profile of her...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Star Wars' Felicity Jones opens up about returning to the franchise

Rogue One: A Star War Story's Felicity Jones says "there's a chance" her character Jyn Erso could be seen in a future movie, as no-one's fate in the franchise ever seems final. While promoting upcoming romance drama The Last Letter from Your Lover, the actress was asked by HeyUGuys whether...
TV & VideosRegister Citizen

India's Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sets Netflix Series 'Heeramandi'

Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his grand, operatic style of filmmaking, will now train his sights on the small screen with Netflix series “Heeramandi.”. The series is set in pre-independent, undivided India, in the Heeramandi area of Lahore, which is now in Pakistan. More from Variety. “It is...
CelebritiesThe Sanford Herald

It's pretty sexy! Celebrities open up about their long-distance relationships

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have been together for several years, but their busy schedules have caused them to be apart from each other more than once. During an interview for the BBC after announcing their engagement in 2017, Harry explained how they made things work: “we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long-distance relationship," he said.
Paris, TXPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Lil Baby Opens Up About Getting Locked Up In Paris

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. Looks like Lil Baby is checking in from the jeweler. Press play and check out Lil Baby‘s true reaction to all the love received in the moment of being jammed up in a different country. Plus you can catch a Icebox jewelry session...
Moviesthewestsidegazette.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Producer With Hansal Mehta’s Film

MUMBAI, India — After donning the author’s hat with her latest pregnancy bible, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta’s yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film. Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared the news by...
Sportsomahanews.net

PM Modi lauds Indian contingent for their performance

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): As the Tokyo Olympics 2020 came to an end on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian contingent for showing the best-ever performance at the Games. India won seven medals in the multi-sporting event, its best-ever performance. In the ongoing Tokyo 2020, Neeraj...
Worldomahanews.net

India-UK airfare rises to Rs 4 L, IAS officer complains

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Alarmed at skyrocketing flight fares between India and the UK, a senior IAS officer has formally lodged a complaint with the Civil Aviation Ministry. Sanjeev Gupta, a senior IAS officer of 1985 batch said the inflated fares come at a time when...
Worldomahanews.net

Kohli talks about India's slow over-rate in 1st Test

London [UK], August 11 (ANI: India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said his side is not too pleased with being docked two World Test Championship (WTC) points because of the slow over-rate in the first Test against England. England and India on Wednesday were fined 40 per cent of their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy