The roundabout at Hwy. 43 and Stockdale Highway will be closed from Friday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 9 at 4 a.m. to repair cracked concrete panels.

During the closure, motorists will need to use Rosedale Highway or Panama Lane when traveling to and from I-5, according to press release.

Hwy. 43 will also be closed to through traffic between Rosedale Highway and Panama Lane.