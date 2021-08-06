LETTER: Community Health Centers are key

Submitted by Unity Care NW, written by Kate Wojnicki, ARNP. Everyone deserves to live their healthiest life, but health care continues to elude many Americans. For some, the decision to go to the doctor can still mean the difference between affording basics like food or rent. Copays and high deductibles can keep people from seeking care. Before the Affordable Care Act (also known as the ACA or Obamacare) was signed in 2010, more than 60 million American’s were uninsured. Under the law, cost-sharing reductions helped lower the cost of health care coverage for low-income individuals and families.