LETTER: Community Health Centers are key
The Community Health Centers (CHC’s) in Iowa and across the United States are key to ensuring access to affordable and quality healthcare during and beyond Global Pandemics. During National Community Health Center Week, August 8-14, 2021 we will collectively come together to elevate, recognize, and also celebrate the work CHC’s have done this past year while fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic to keep our communities healthy and safe.www.ottumwacourier.com
