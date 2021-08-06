Letter: Adirondack court decision misrepresented

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. The trip takes place in the Five Ponds Wilderness of New York's Adirondack Park. The nearly 6 mile dirt road that leads to the parking lot can be handled by most vehicles, but it is narrow and slow going. At the parking lot you have to carry your canoe another 3/10's of a mile to a sandy launch area. This is strictly wilderness camping, and there are designated spots to camp along the shore indicated by yellow markers. If you choose to pick your own campsite it has to be 150 feet or more away from the shore line. There are a few dry outdoor toilets in the parking lot and at the old lodge site which is about a 3 mile paddle straight across the lake. Otherwise, you have to "do it in the woods!" There are a number of islands, but camping is allowed on only 4 of them, and only 1 party per island, first come, first served. Many of the designated spots have a charm all their own, but we preferred the sites near the naturally sand beaches. They are located about 3/4 across the lake and into a cove on your left. It is peaceful. No power boats (no electric motors either) allowed. It is so quiet at night that some urban natives may find it too quiet to sleep! Loons, water lapping on the beach, pure tranquility. Be aware that the area "residents" include black bears. Be sure to hang the attracting items in your pack very high in a net hammock or something similar. If you are into hiking, there is a trail [up] Mount Frederica. [The hike is 1.6 miles to the top from the west end of Lake Lila.] Mount Federica is only about 400 feet above Lake Lila, but it offers great views. Good reward for just a little effort. Participants are responsible for all their own equipment, food etc.