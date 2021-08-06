Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Letter: Adirondack court decision misrepresented

By to the editor
theintelligencer.com
 5 days ago

Town of Indian Lake Supervisor Brian Wells got many things wrong in his commentary, “Adirondack towns get frozen out,” July 31. While Class II snowmobile trails were struck down for violating the Forever Wild clause, Wells failed to mention that Protect the Adirondacks has consistently argued for years that Class II trails are illegal. He also neglected to note that these trails were but one element in the Finch lands deal, which was negotiated in secret.

www.theintelligencer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Lake#Adirondacks#Hudson River#Indian#Forever Wild#The Forest Preserve#Inlet#The Newcomb Golf Course
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Colonie, NYTimes Union

Letter: Adirondacks shouldn't be only 'line' considered in state's waste handling

Being a 60-year resident of Halfmoon living across the Mohawk River from the Colonie landfill, I read with special interest the article, “N.Y. rules complicate waste handling in park,” July 11. I am also a regular visitor to the Adirondacks and I, too, respect the protection of the unique Adirondack Park environment. However, the state policy to close all of the local landfills within the Adirondack Blue Line created as many problems as it solved. It placed an environmental burden on other areas in the state by offering municipalities an increased stream of revenue for accepting more solid waste. Can a policy of transferring or shipping solid waste from a pristine area within the Blue Line tip the scales of trash for other regions? I believe it has already by the looks of the Colonie landfill, a growing behemoth of a mountain of trash in the midst of suburban Capital Region. The state Department of Environmental Conservation has yet to figure out that shifting trash from one region to another can be costly in more ways than one and does not solve the problem of solid waste disposal. There has to be a more balanced and responsible approach as to “where” community solid waste ends up. New York’s Blue Line is not the only line.
ncadvertiser.com

Adirondack towns get frozen out

This is a story that should have had a happy ending. A story of five Adirondack towns working with state government and environmental nonprofits on an agreement to expand the taxpayer-owned Forest Preserve, improve public recreation and bring new economic growth to the area. The Community Connector Trails agreement would...
Congress & Courtsadirondackexplorer.org

Future of some snowmobile trails remains murky after court decision

The fate of Adirondack Park trees and snowmobile trails could come back to court. It has been nearly three months since the state’s highest court ruled some snowmobile trails both built and planned for the Adirondack Park were unconstitutional. Potential ways the state plans to move forward after that ruling, however, are not sitting well with Protect the Adirondacks, the plaintiff in the case.
suncommunitynews.com

Preserving Our Adirondack Treasures, a presentation

LAKE LUZERNE | With the approach of the Adirondack Mountain Club's (AMC) 100th anniversary, Executive Director Michael Barrett will discuss the accomplishments for Adirondack conservation and land preservation that were driven by this nonprofit membership organization. His talk will be of interest to all who appreciate the preservation of the Adirondacks, as this movement is largely thanks to the work of the AMC. Mr. Barrett will discuss the environmental advocacy which makes the group effective in protecting public land holdings from commercial development, so future generations can continue to enjoy the pristine beauty of the Adirondacks.
Politicstheintelligencer.com

Letter: Marzullo deems Blankley 'compassionate to a fault'

I don’t reach out often but this is an important one. I am asking you to vote on Tuesday for John Blankley. He is seeking to represent you as your next state senator. Yes, in my humble opinion he is the most qualified. Yes, he attended Oxford. Yes, he worked as vice present for BP. Yes, he owns a company that has employed dozens of people.
Agriculturethemissouritimes.com

Opinion: Missouri Farm Bureau to take in-depth look at climate policy

Nearly everything we do as farmers and ranchers depends on the weather. Day-in and day-out, it affects the timing of farmwork, like planting, harvesting, working livestock, or cutting hay. When a storm rolls in, we had better pay attention and be prepared. Storms are brewing around climate policy in Washington.
Public Healththeintelligencer.com

Letter: 'Loaded terms' inappropriate in mask notices

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been described as having "back-tracked" or "about-faced" regarding its change in mask recommendations. These are loaded terms that carry negative implications for a science-based change in health policy. The media could have just as easily described the change as an "update" or "revision" without casting the change in such a negative light.
SocietyReporterHerald.com

Letters: Critical Race Theory; eviction moratorium; Don Overcash; Lauren Boebert

In 10th-grade biology we were introduced to the scientific method. It was designed to prove or disprove a hypothesis or unproven theory. The concept requires establishing a system that will result in identical results or conclusions via a test of repeating the exact method with the same materials. When identical results can be achieved it may be concluded that the process has proved the hypotheses or theory.
PoliticsPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Cuomo’s resignation caps record of Adirondack preservation and strife

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s departure from office ends more than a 10-year run in which his Adirondack initiatives both buoyed and frustrated environmentalists. Cuomo’s Tuesday announcement that he would resign this month could leave incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul with some unfinished business that park advocates have awaited, including key appointments of an Adirondack Park Agency Board chair and a new road salt task force.
Agriculturenodawaybroadcasting.com

Missouri Farm Bureau Commentary

Missouri Farm Bureau to Take In-Depth Look at Climate Policy. Nearly everything we do as farmers and ranchers depends on the weather. Day-in and day-out, it affects the timing of farmwork, like planting, harvesting, working livestock or cutting hay. When a storm rolls in, we had better pay attention and be prepared.
theintelligencer.com

Letter: Norlite a 'win-win-win'

The editorial regarding Norlite (“Burning questions,” Aug. 6) nicely summarized the talking points of activists who want to shut down our business and put 70 people out of work. The Times Union’s readers and the people of Cohoes deserve a more complete picture. Activists have not presented a single fact...
Educationtheintelligencer.com

Editorial: New York thumbs its nose at schools

One could almost detect a faint “nyah-nyah” between the lines of last Thursday’s announcement that, now that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has lost his sweeping pandemic emergency powers, school districts are on their own when it comes to reopening in September. So there. Health Commissioner Howard Zucker didn’t put it quite...
Politicstheintelligencer.com

Editorial: In a post-Cuomo New York, some things must change

— Gov. Andrew Cuomo may plan to step down in two weeks, but the damage he has done will endure long past the time he officially hands the reins of state government to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. For all the good Mr. Cuomo did in his time in office, he...
Colorado Statethechronicle-news.com

Colorado asks feds for $116M to rebuild I-70 after mudslide damage

(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis sent a letter to federal transportation authorities on Monday seeking more than $116 million in emergency funding to help rebuild parts of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon that were damaged by multiple mudslides. The funding request covers several estimated expenses associated with recovering...
Champaign County, ILThe News-Gazette

Letter to the Editor | Fair board made bad decision

I read the article, “Health district admin: Champaign County Fair said no to offering vaccinations.”. So I wonder if Champaign County Fair Association Board President Bill Alagna or any other board members thought to ask staff at Carle Foundation Hospital how “full and chaotic” their COVID-19 wards are as the number of unvaccinated patients being treated continues to increase.
Latrobe, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: For covid decisions, rely on science, not self-appointed 'experts'

I am not a medical professional, so I rely on experts in the field for advice about masks and vaccinations. I wonder if letter-writer Matt Pergar (“Latrobe’s mask decision the right one,” Aug. 1, TribLIVE) is a doctor. He writes, “Parents know what is best for their children.” This seems to be a highly irresponsible statement at a time when we need to be listening to people who actually know what they’re talking about. Not all parents have medical degrees. And because of the nature of infectious disease, is he suggesting that individual parents know what’s best for other parents’ children as well?
Lifestylemountainlake.org

The Adirondack Park Agency at 50

The APA was a wild idea to oversee 6-million acres of public and private land in the Adirondack Park. This week we meet the author whose decades of research and interviews tell the story of the environmental and political battles that led to APA’s creation 50 years ago this summer.
Isle Of Palms, SClive5news.com

Court decision on Isle of Palms Tidal Wave Water Sports

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Isle of Palms spokesperson Desiree Fragoso says a magistrate court judge ruled on the city’s motion for summary judgment today in the city’s favor regarding the Tidal Wave Water Sports lease. On April 23, 2019, city council voted to notify Tidal Wave Water Sports...
Traveloutdoors.org

Lake Lila in the Adirondack Wilderness

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. The trip takes place in the Five Ponds Wilderness of New York's Adirondack Park. The nearly 6 mile dirt road that leads to the parking lot can be handled by most vehicles, but it is narrow and slow going. At the parking lot you have to carry your canoe another 3/10's of a mile to a sandy launch area. This is strictly wilderness camping, and there are designated spots to camp along the shore indicated by yellow markers. If you choose to pick your own campsite it has to be 150 feet or more away from the shore line. There are a few dry outdoor toilets in the parking lot and at the old lodge site which is about a 3 mile paddle straight across the lake. Otherwise, you have to "do it in the woods!" There are a number of islands, but camping is allowed on only 4 of them, and only 1 party per island, first come, first served. Many of the designated spots have a charm all their own, but we preferred the sites near the naturally sand beaches. They are located about 3/4 across the lake and into a cove on your left. It is peaceful. No power boats (no electric motors either) allowed. It is so quiet at night that some urban natives may find it too quiet to sleep! Loons, water lapping on the beach, pure tranquility. Be aware that the area "residents" include black bears. Be sure to hang the attracting items in your pack very high in a net hammock or something similar. If you are into hiking, there is a trail [up] Mount Frederica. [The hike is 1.6 miles to the top from the west end of Lake Lila.] Mount Federica is only about 400 feet above Lake Lila, but it offers great views. Good reward for just a little effort. Participants are responsible for all their own equipment, food etc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy