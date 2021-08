Beijing [China], August 10 (ANI): China has punished nearly 47 officials over the recent outbreak of COVID-19's Delta variant in the country, a media report said on Tuesday. At least 47 officials nationwide, ranging from the heads of local governments, health commissions, hospitals and airports, have been punished for negligence. In Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu province, 15 officials were held accountable for allowing infections to spread at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport, CNN reported.