Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

MSU Billings recommends employees, students wear masks indoors

By Q2 News
Posted by 
Q2 News
Q2 News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDwHa_0bJzCXzB00

BILLINGS - Montana State University Billings said Friday they have recommended employees and students wear face masks or face coverings indoors on both university and City College campuses regardless of vaccination status due to the rise in the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

In a press release, the university said the recommendation aligns with the recent guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention which encourages individuals to wear face masks indoors regardless of vaccination status in places with high transmission rates , such as Yellowstone County.

MSUB will continue with the indoor mask recommendation until the county’s level of community transmission is reduced, the press release states.

MSUB continues to encourage its employees and students to get vaccinated and has offered community vaccination clinics throughout the summer in partnership with RiverStone Health on both campuses. The next community vaccination clinic is Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the university campus in the Student Union Building. Both the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available. No appointment is necessary.

“We’re highly encouraging our employees and students to consider getting vaccinated, especially before the fall semester begins,” said Sep Eskandari, MSUB Provost and COVID-19 Task Force Lead. “It’s also important that we continue to take COVID-19 seriously and follow the CDC guidelines, such as staying home when you are sick and self-isolating if you test COVID-19 positive.”

Eskandari also said that MSUB was deemed one of the safest places in Yellowstone County over the last 18 months by Yellowstone County Health, and that MSUB will continue to do everything they can to maintain that status.

As this situation is constantly evolving, MSUB continues to actively monitor changes and will provide updates to their employees and students as new information becomes available, the press release states.

Comments / 0

Q2 News

Q2 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yellowstone County, MT
Health
County
Yellowstone County, MT
Local
Montana Education
Billings, MT
Education
State
Montana State
Billings, MT
Health
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Cdc#Face Masks#Msu Billings#City College#Msub#Riverstone Health#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Billings, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council discusses tribal public health in Billings

Members of several tribes from Montana and Wyoming are attending a Billings conference this week to discuss what leaders say is a new era in tribal public health. The conference features guest speakers from all walks of life, including elders, doctors, nurses and scientists. These speakers give insight in their respective fields and give information on how to live a healthier life.
Rosebud County, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Rosebud County rancher regroups after losing crops to wildfire

In the last few weeks, wildfires have destroyed dozens of ranches in southeast Montana, but few have had it worse than Rosebud County rancher Clint McRae. Just days ago, the Richard Spring fire destroyed three-quarters of McRae’s stockpiled hay, along with everything he was growing, and some grass that his 400 head of cattle could graze on.
Butte, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Butte School Board to require masks for at least four weeks

BUTTE — Wearing masks or face coverings will be required at all of Butte’s public schools when classes begin on Aug. 30. The Butte School District’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a policy that all students, staff, and visitors to Butte’s public schools wear masks for the first four weeks of school.
Missoula, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Butte boy hospitalized with Delta variant of COVID-19

Over the summer, Liam Myers had been experiencing some mild pain in his stomach. One day, he woke up severely sick and his health had taken a turn for the worse. He was sent to the Western Montana Clinic in Missoula where they found out he had the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy