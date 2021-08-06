OKC Police Dept warns of fake ‘police’ documents demanding money

OKLAHOMA CITY ( Free Press )– The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning of a scam now being carried out in the metro where residents are receiving real-looking but fake police and court documents demanding money.

Law enforcement never reach out and demand that you send money to them.

Master Sergeant Gary Knight with OKCPD has received information from the U.S. Attorney’s office that residents are receiving notices that seem to be official documents, some from the police department and others from the courts.

“Scammers have recently fraudulently produced official-looking, but fictitious, court documents to try to dupe citizens out of money,” wrote Knight in a prepared statement. “Some of the fake documents even purport to contain the signature of a federal judge.”

At present, the version of this scam being used the most is where residents receive an email with a convincing but fake document and then, a follow-up phone call.

Donate to Oklahoma City Free Press

This particular group of scams comes in different variations but the key is that someone who is not a member of law enforcement or a agent of the court pretends to be in order to get the victim to send money to what the victim believes is the court.

It is a merging of two older types of scam: the fake email and the fake call from law enforcement, two devices long in use by criminals.

Defense

Knight gives several ways to stay out of the trap the criminals lay with convincing emails and phone calls demanding money:

Remember that law enforcement will never reach out demanding money.

Call the law enforcement agency or court to confirm every time you receive such a document.

If you realize you have been the victim of such a crime, call 911 immediately.

If you have information about such scams, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.

You can leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com .

If you give a tip, you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward.

Sustain our journalism by becoming a supporter



Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing high quality journalism that positively impacts our community. Click this link to support our mission.

Last Updated August 6, 2021, 11:53 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

The post OKC Police Dept warns of fake ‘police’ documents demanding money appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .