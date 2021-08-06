Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

More Than A Dozen Loaded Hot Dogs Fill The Menu At The Wienery, A Tiny But Tasty Diner In Minnesota

By Betsy Rathburn
Posted by 
Only In Minnesota
Only In Minnesota
 5 days ago

Are you looking for a new Minnesota diner to try? Maybe one that includes a menu beyond the typical (though still delicious!) breakfast or hamburger offerings? Then we have a treat for you! The Wienery is a tiny but tasty Minnesota restaurant that offers up classic diner favorites and then some. If you look at the restaurant’s name, their signature item is easy to guess. It’s hot dogs! There are more than a dozen on the menu, each loaded with delicious toppings. Sound good? Read on below to learn more about The Wienery and its menu.

The Wienery is a restaurant in the busy West Bank area of Minneapolis. It's a popular spot for those looking for a quick meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1df3XJ_0bJzCSZY00
Google Maps

You can step inside the restaurant for your meal, or you can step up to the window on the side for a quick bite. Benches outside make it easy to enjoy your meal on the go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ow1K_0bJzCSZY00
Veasna Chak/Google

If you do step inside, you'll find a tiny diner with a long counter and a few tables. Take a seat and get ready for some tasty diner food!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHp0P_0bJzCSZY00
Google

As with most diners, the Wienery is open for breakfast. You can find all of your favorites here, from bacon and eggs to pancakes to hash browns and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rmhbo_0bJzCSZY00
Veasna Chak/Google

There are also plenty of burgers on the menu, from a classic cheeseburger to the Drive-In Burger with chili and slaw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35M9lM_0bJzCSZY00
The Wienery/Facebook

But of course, the Wienery is most known for its hot dogs. There are more than a dozen on the menu, each loaded with toppings. The Manhattan includes chili with optional cheese and onion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBWfP_0bJzCSZY00
Peter Hsu/Google

The classic Chicago dog is another popular favorite. As you might expect, it comes with relish, onion, tomato, sport peppers, a pickle, and celery salt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BkeVT_0bJzCSZY00
Judy W/TripAdvisor

There are many unique choices, too. For example, try the Briny dog, made with kraut, pickle, and spicy giardiniera sauce. Or what about the Mexicali, made with onions, cheese, baked beans, and sport peppers? These are just a few of the uniquely delicious items you'll find at The Wienery!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SeeRq_0bJzCSZY00
Joseph Passe/Google

Have you ever been to the Wienery? Let us know what you thought in the comments! And if you’re looking for more information about the restaurant, including menus, hours, and takeout options, visit their website and Facebook page . Also be sure to check out our articles about other hot dog spots in Minnesota: Uncle Franky’s and Chicago’s Taste Authority .

The post More Than A Dozen Loaded Hot Dogs Fill The Menu At The Wienery, A Tiny But Tasty Diner In Minnesota appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Only In Minnesota

Only In Minnesota

1K+
Followers
369
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Minnesota is for people who LOVE the land of 1,000 lakes. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Diners#Food Drink#Wienery#Mexicali#Facebook#Taste Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

You Wouldn’t Know From Looking At It, But Delicious Foods Awaits Inside House Of Coates, A Roadside Restaurant In Minnesota

In the past, we’ve covered many of Minnesota’s top roadside restaurants. Each of these places offers a homey vibe and great food, with good service to boot. Among our favorites include the Rock Creek Cafe, Park Diner, and the Emmaville Inn. But we’re always on the hunt for more, like the one we’d like to […] The post You Wouldn’t Know From Looking At It, But Delicious Foods Awaits Inside House Of Coates, A Roadside Restaurant In Minnesota appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Under Pressure Brewing, A Medieval-Themed Brewery, Is A Must-Visit Spot For Beer Lovers In Minnesota

Minnesota has many excellent breweries! In the past, we’ve covered historic spots such as Schell’s in New Ulm as well as up-and-coming breweries like South X SouthEast in Pine Island, just outside of Rochester. But when you consider the sheer number of breweries in Minnesota, those two barely scratch the surface. That’s why we’re here again with yet another wonderful Minnesota brewery. Under Pressure Brewing not only creates great brews. But they serve them up in a truly unique setting. Read on below to learn more about this medieval-themed brewery:
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

7 Lakefront Cabins On Lake Superior For A Fun-Filled Getaway In Minnesota

Being the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota is full of lakeside getaways. Every region has at least one beautiful lake, many of which are surrounded by lakefront cabins. You’re bound to find a good spot no matter which region you’d like to visit. But the most popular lake of all – for good reason – is none other than Lake Superior. If you’re looking for a Lake Superior getaway, read on to find some of the most beautiful lakefront cabins you’ll find anywhere.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Savor The Flavor Of Authentic French Baked Goodies When You Visit Rose Street Patisserie In Minnesota

There are many places to get baked goodies all across Minnesota. From small-town favorites such as Rush City Bakery to city donut shops like Glam Doll, you’ll have no problem finding tasty treats. Today, we want to add another option to your list, this one in the form of a French patisserie right here in […] The post Savor The Flavor Of Authentic French Baked Goodies When You Visit Rose Street Patisserie In Minnesota appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Try A Fresh-Made Beer When You Visit South X SouthEast, A Roadside Barn Brewery In Minnesota

Minnesota is a land of breweries! There’s at least one (but probably many more) in every region of the state. If you’re a beer lover who enjoys trying local brews, you’ll have a blast traveling to all the different big-city and small-town breweries. In southern Minnesota, one popular brewery is housed a charming roadside barn. […] The post Try A Fresh-Made Beer When You Visit South X SouthEast, A Roadside Barn Brewery In Minnesota appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Explore Marsh And Prairie At Wood Lake Nature Center, A Small But Beautiful Wildlife Preserve In Minnesota

Minnesota is home to more than 60 state parks. Each one is well worth visiting. But there are many smaller nature areas to check out as well, including the one we’d like to introduce today. Just south of the Twin Cities, Wood Lake Nature Center is a peaceful oasis away from the busy city. It’s […] The post Explore Marsh And Prairie At Wood Lake Nature Center, A Small But Beautiful Wildlife Preserve In Minnesota appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival Will Be Back For Its 50th Year Of Fun & Festivities

The Minnesota State Fair is always one of the highlights of the summer. But the great food, crafts, and entertainment don’t end there! There’s another popular festival that is coming back to Minnesota for its 50th year: the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. In 2021, this tradition will be as fun as ever, and it’s not to […] The post The Minnesota Renaissance Festival Will Be Back For Its 50th Year Of Fun & Festivities appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Named Minnesota’s Bed And Breakfast Capital, Small-Town Lanesboro Has 7 Charming B&Bs To Stay In

There are many places to spend the night all across Minnesota. Hotels, Airbnbs, cabins, and even campgrounds offer up excellent places to hang your hat for a night or two. They’re all across Minnesota, offering accommodation for just about any kind of trip. If you’re interested in staying in one of Minnesota’s most charming small […] The post Named Minnesota’s Bed And Breakfast Capital, Small-Town Lanesboro Has 7 Charming B&Bs To Stay In appeared first on Only In Your State.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Only In Minnesota

Try One Of The Mouthwatering And Unforgettable Patty Melts At Chip’s Clubhouse, An Old-School Minnesota Pub

Minnesota might as well be called the Land of 10,000 Burgers! It seems that almost every day, we come across a new-to-us restaurant that specializes in delicious burger creations. The spot we’d like to feature today, Chip’s Clubhouse in St. Paul, Minnesota, is no different. But it does come with a twist: instead of traditional […] The post Try One Of The Mouthwatering And Unforgettable Patty Melts At Chip’s Clubhouse, An Old-School Minnesota Pub appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

6 Places In Minnesota That Are Like A Caribbean Paradise In The Summer

Minnesota is about as far from the tropics as you can get. But the Land of 10,000 Lakes does have a few places that will remind you of the tropics. Whether they have sandy beaches, bright blue waters, or amazing tropical drinks, these spots will take you on a vacation to the Caribbean without ever […] The post 6 Places In Minnesota That Are Like A Caribbean Paradise In The Summer appeared first on Only In Your State.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In Minnesota

Known For Its Prime Sirloin, Lindey’s Prime Steak House Is An Old-School Joint With Mouthwatering Food

Sometimes, there’s nothing more delicious than a savory steak dinner – especially one accompanied by your classic potatoes, bread, and salad. Luckily, that’s just what you’ll find at one of Minnesota’s best old-school steakhouses. Lindey’s Prime Steak House has been a go-to spot for decades, serving mouthwatering prime sirloin dinners that keep people coming back […] The post Known For Its Prime Sirloin, Lindey’s Prime Steak House Is An Old-School Joint With Mouthwatering Food appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Explore An Old Iron Mine 2,341-Feet Below The Surface On This Train Ride In Minnesota

There is no shortage of wonderful attractions in Minnesota. You’ll find beautiful nature areas, interesting art displays, delicious restaurants, and – like the place we’d like to feature today – unique attractions. There’s a train ride at northern Minnesota’s Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park that is unlike anything else you’ll find in the state. […] The post Explore An Old Iron Mine 2,341-Feet Below The Surface On This Train Ride In Minnesota appeared first on Only In Your State.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In Minnesota

Serving Up Delicious Tater Tot Hotdish, Mason Jar Kitchen Is A Must-Visit Restaurant For Those Craving Minnesota Comfort Food

Here in Minnesota, we have a lot of special traditions that are unique to our state. You can read about many of them here. One in particular that we enjoy every chance we get? Indulging in the comfort food deliciousness that is tater tot hotdish. This food is so ubiquitous that it’s practically an official […] The post Serving Up Delicious Tater Tot Hotdish, Mason Jar Kitchen Is A Must-Visit Restaurant For Those Craving Minnesota Comfort Food appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

This Roadside Fish Shack In Minnesota Doesn’t Look Like Much, But They Serve Up Mouthwatering Fish And Chips

Here in Minnesota, you can find just about any style of cuisine. The state’s largest cities are home to a huge variety of cuisines from all around the world. And the smaller towns are filled with charming diners, old-school supper clubs, and other great places to dine. But sometimes, all you crave is a good […] The post This Roadside Fish Shack In Minnesota Doesn’t Look Like Much, But They Serve Up Mouthwatering Fish And Chips appeared first on Only In Your State.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In Minnesota

Known For Its Cakes, Donuts, And Breads, Cold Spring Bakery Is A Tasty Bakery In Small-Town Minnesota

The Land of 10,000 Lakes has almost as many bakeries! Okay, maybe not quite that many. But there are still plenty of places to get fresh-baked breads, cakes, cookies, donuts, and more. We’ve covered some favorites in the past, including Bloedow’s, Rush City Bakery, and Schmidt’s, to name a few. But there are many other […] The post Known For Its Cakes, Donuts, And Breads, Cold Spring Bakery Is A Tasty Bakery In Small-Town Minnesota appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

6 Miles Of Hiking Trails Await Visitors At Minnesota’s Carley State Park, Tucked Away Among Rivers And Bluffs

We all know that Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But it’s also a land of hiking trails! There are paths all across the state, each leading through lovely scenery, often to a beautiful destination. It’s easy to find great paths by visiting one of Minnesota’s 66 state parks. In southeastern Minnesota’s bluff country, […] The post 6 Miles Of Hiking Trails Await Visitors At Minnesota’s Carley State Park, Tucked Away Among Rivers And Bluffs appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

There’s An Old Ruin In Lake Superior That Happens To Be A Popular Minnesota Swimming Spot

It should come as no surprise that Minnesota is full of excellent swimming spots. In a state nicknamed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you would expect nothing less. We have swimming holes, riverfront and lakeside beaches, and even the nation’s first natural swimming pool. But the fun doesn’t stop there. Today, we’d like to introduce […] The post There’s An Old Ruin In Lake Superior That Happens To Be A Popular Minnesota Swimming Spot appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Served In A Bubble Waffle, The Cool Treats At Waffle Bar In Minnesota Will Delight Any Ice Cream Lover

When summer hits the Land of 10,000 Lakes, there are a few things you can do to cope. Some people stay inside in the air conditioning to avoid the heat. Many people head to the lake to cool off and get some fun in the sun. Both of these options are great, but neither is […] The post Served In A Bubble Waffle, The Cool Treats At Waffle Bar In Minnesota Will Delight Any Ice Cream Lover appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

It Might Not Look Like Much, But Blue Collar BBQ Serves Up Some Of The Best Pulled Pork, Brisket, And Ribs In Minnesota

Minnesota may not have a BBQ tradition like many Southern states. But that doesn’t mean the Land of 10,000 Lakes isn’t home to some truly mouthwatering BBQ! It’s found all over the state, from small towns to big cities. You can’t go far without running into fall-off-the-bone ribs, savory brisket, and more. One favorite spot […] The post It Might Not Look Like Much, But Blue Collar BBQ Serves Up Some Of The Best Pulled Pork, Brisket, And Ribs In Minnesota appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy