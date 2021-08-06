More Than A Dozen Loaded Hot Dogs Fill The Menu At The Wienery, A Tiny But Tasty Diner In Minnesota

Are you looking for a new Minnesota diner to try? Maybe one that includes a menu beyond the typical (though still delicious!) breakfast or hamburger offerings? Then we have a treat for you! The Wienery is a tiny but tasty Minnesota restaurant that offers up classic diner favorites and then some. If you look at the restaurant’s name, their signature item is easy to guess. It’s hot dogs! There are more than a dozen on the menu, each loaded with delicious toppings. Sound good? Read on below to learn more about The Wienery and its menu.

The Wienery is a restaurant in the busy West Bank area of Minneapolis. It's a popular spot for those looking for a quick meal.

You can step inside the restaurant for your meal, or you can step up to the window on the side for a quick bite. Benches outside make it easy to enjoy your meal on the go.

If you do step inside, you'll find a tiny diner with a long counter and a few tables. Take a seat and get ready for some tasty diner food!

As with most diners, the Wienery is open for breakfast. You can find all of your favorites here, from bacon and eggs to pancakes to hash browns and beyond.

There are also plenty of burgers on the menu, from a classic cheeseburger to the Drive-In Burger with chili and slaw.

But of course, the Wienery is most known for its hot dogs. There are more than a dozen on the menu, each loaded with toppings. The Manhattan includes chili with optional cheese and onion.

The classic Chicago dog is another popular favorite. As you might expect, it comes with relish, onion, tomato, sport peppers, a pickle, and celery salt.

There are many unique choices, too. For example, try the Briny dog, made with kraut, pickle, and spicy giardiniera sauce. Or what about the Mexicali, made with onions, cheese, baked beans, and sport peppers? These are just a few of the uniquely delicious items you'll find at The Wienery!

Have you ever been to the Wienery? And if you're looking for more information about the restaurant, including menus, hours, and takeout options, visit their website and Facebook page. Also be sure to check out our articles about other hot dog spots in Minnesota: Uncle Franky's and Chicago's Taste Authority.

