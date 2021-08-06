Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

Beauty salon offering free back-to-school haircuts this Saturday

By Ryan Garza
Posted by 
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27pcet_0bJzCRgp00

A local Beauty Salon is offering free back-to-school haircuts this weekend.

Meche Beauty & Boutique has partnered with local barber schools' Hair Expressions and Blessed Hands so that barber students will be giving the free haircuts to the students.

The haircuts were meant to be given by employees of Meche, but a recent COVID-19 scare put three of their stylists and receptionist in self-quarantine.

Meche's owner and head stylist Mercedes Melton says she partnered with the local barber schools to keep the event going because she wants to give back to the community and help students feel more comfortable going back to school during these trying times.

Melton says their stylists will be fully masked and socially distanced, and they will be highly encouraging patrons to do the same.

The event will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday at 5230 Kostoryz Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78415, Suite number 4.

You can reserve your spot by messaging the business's Facebook page or calling them at 361-462-4588.

Meche Beauty & Boutique, which opened in October of 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, offers hair services, lashes services, facials, waxing, other salon treatments, and Boutique style clothing that they say you will not find anywhere else in Corpus Christi.

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

