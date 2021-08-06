Priced out of the U.S. housing market? Head to Europe

This article is reprinted by permission from The Escape Home , a newsletter for second homeowners and those who want to be. Subscribe here . © 2021. All rights reserved. Fantasizing about buying a second home in Europe? You’re not alone. In recent years, a significant number of Americans have been crossing the Atlantic in search of the vacation home of their dreams. And with the current state of the U.S. housing market, European markets are beckoning more than ever.