Layden: Allyson Felix's spectacular legacy

Even the best sports careers blow past like a rushing train, the roar of a distant whistle yielding to the screech of wheels on metal rails yielding to a fading whoosh in the distance yielding to silence. Here and gone. Poof. A high school blue chip recruit signs, plays, get drafted, turns pro and retires in barely longer than you were in high school and college – if he’s successful. An Olympian makes one team and comes into our homes in primetime, perhaps does it once more, or twice more if he or she is truly supreme. And then disappears. They are pieces on an assembly line, chugging past, generation upon generation.