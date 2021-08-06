Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police respond to roof collapse of vacant building

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxVsZ_0bJzCIzW00

The roof of what appears to be a vacant building collapsed Friday in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed.

Officers responded at approximately 12 p.m. to 971 East 123rd Street where the roof of what appears to be a vacant building collapsed.

Tuscora and Saywell avenues are closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

