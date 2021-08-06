Cancel
OPD holding gun, ammo and firework amnesty Aug. 14

By Matt Ryan
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 5 days ago
If you have fireworks, guns or ammo you’d like to get rid of — with no questions asked — the Omaha Police Department will be holding an amnesty day to drop off those items on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at two locations.

The dropoff sites are Seymour Smith Park located at 72nd and Harrison Streets and the Omaha Fire Station located at 103rd and Fort Streets.

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

