OPD holding gun, ammo and firework amnesty Aug. 14

If you have fireworks, guns or ammo you’d like to get rid of — with no questions asked — the Omaha Police Department will be holding an amnesty day to drop off those items on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at two locations.

The dropoff sites are Seymour Smith Park located at 72nd and Harrison Streets and the Omaha Fire Station located at 103rd and Fort Streets.

