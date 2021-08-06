Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette woman accused of manslaughter in brother's stabbing death

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TEwQH_0bJzC7Mm00

A Lafayette woman is facing a manslaughter charge after a stabbing incident on Berlin Street in July.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed to KATC that 42-year-old Crystal Ainsworth was originally arrested on July 18, following a stabbing. The victim, they say was Ainsworth's brother.

Ainsworth was booked initially on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. That charge was upgraded to manslaughter following the victim's death.

She is being held in the parish jail on a $100,000 bond.

KATC News

KATC News

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

