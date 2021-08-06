Lafayette woman accused of manslaughter in brother's stabbing death

A Lafayette woman is facing a manslaughter charge after a stabbing incident on Berlin Street in July.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed to KATC that 42-year-old Crystal Ainsworth was originally arrested on July 18, following a stabbing. The victim, they say was Ainsworth's brother.

Ainsworth was booked initially on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. That charge was upgraded to manslaughter following the victim's death.

She is being held in the parish jail on a $100,000 bond.

