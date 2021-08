“I promise to keep my mind open and my fork ready, to try each new food at least twice, and share what’s on my plate when someone doesn’t have enough.”. That’s the Taste Bud Pledge young culinary adventurer Kalamata has asked us to take since the Kalamata’s Kitchen team released its first book in 2018. Now, "Kalamata’s Kitchen," written by Sarah Thomas and illustrated by Jo Kosmides Edwards from a concept co-created by Derek Wallace and Thomas is hot off the presses, thanks to a big publication deal with Random House Books for Young Readers. The book was released on July 20.