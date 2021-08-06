Cancel
Kansas City, MO

KCMO police seeking CVS Pharmacy robbery suspect

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery that happened on July 14.

According to KCPD, officers responded to a CVS Pharmacy located at 5901 Independence Avenue.

Employees told the officer that the suspect allegedly produced a note to the employees demanding they give him a prescription medication or he'd hurt them.

The suspect took the medication and left the scene. Anyone with information is asked contact the TIPS hot line at (816)-474-TIPS.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

