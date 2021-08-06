Cancel
Music

The Doobie Brothers Are Back with a New EP and New Album In October

By Joe Vitagliano
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago

On Friday morning, The Doobie Brothers announced that they’ll be releasing their 15th studio album, LIBERTÉ, on October 1 via Island Records. Featuring Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, and John McFee, it’s the iconic band’s first record since the star-studded Southbound in 2014, and will be the first with new originals since World Gone Crazy (2010).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hdS3w_0bJzBNMw00

Alongside the announcement, the Doobies also put out The Doobie Brothers EP, a four-song sampler of the forthcoming record. Complete with classic Johnston romps, the band’s signature harmonies, and a level of songcraft equally as elevated and sharp as any of their output, the EP is a sign that the Doobies are still a rock’n’roll tour de force.

The new music comes right as the Doobie Brothers are embarking on a 49-date tour commemorating the band’s 50th anniversary—the shows also see Johnston, Simmons, McFee, and Michael McDonald reuniting for their first tour together in 25 years.

For more updates on the Doobie Brothers, click HERE—their new album LIBERTÉ is out October 1. In the meantime, check out their tour dates and a recent “live” performance of “Takin’ It To The Streets” below:

The Doobie Brothers 2021 tour dates:

August 22 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair

August 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

August 26 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center Expo Pavilion

August 28 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

August 29 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amp

August 31 – St Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

September 2 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Theatre

September 4 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

September 5 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amp

September 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 9 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

September 11 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center

September 12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

September 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

September 27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

September 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amp

October 1 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

October 2 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amp

October 5 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amp

October 8 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amp

October 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

October 11 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

October 13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amp

October 14 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amp

October 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 19 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

October 21 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

October 25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

October 29 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

June 2, 2022 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amp

June 3, 2022 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amp

June 5, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

June 7, 2022 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amp

June 8, 2022 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 10, 2022 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 11, 2022 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amp

June 13, 2022 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amp

June 14, 2022 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 16, 2022 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga PAC

June 18, 2022 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amp

June 19, 2022 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amp at Lakeview

June 21, 2022 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 23, 2022 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

June 25, 2022 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 26, 2022 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 29, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 30, 2022 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

