That ‘Suicide Squad’ post-credits scene explained, and what it means for the DC Universe

By Sonaiya Kelley
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago
“The Suicide Squad” ensemble cast includes John Cena, far right, as Peacemaker. (Warner Bros. Pictures / DC Comics)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the final scenes of Warner Bros.’ “The Suicide Squad.” For non-spoilery content, check out our review and feature on breakout star Daniela Melchior.

If you stuck around after the credits of James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” sequel (reboot?) you know there were not one but two post-credits scenes teasing the resurrections of two fallen members of the squad.

First, following his untimely drowning in the opening scene of the film, Weasel is seen sputtering back to life in the mid-credits scene before running off, and presumably Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller is still tracking him. Because the character is played by the director’s brother Sean Gunn, it’s likely we could see the Weasel again, particularly since the actor is a constant fixture in his older brother’s films.

Meanwhile, the post-credits scene offered a glimpse at John Cena’s Peacemaker recovering in a hospital bed after Idris Elba’s Bloodshot had seemingly taken him out for good.

Peacemaker’s resurrection likely won’t surprise hardcore DC fans, considering Warner Bros. already announced that an upcoming series about the character’s origins will be coming to HBO Max in January. Created by Gunn, the spinoff series will be the first show exploring the DC Extended Universe.

Gunn, who wrote all eight episodes of the series during the pandemic while putting the finishing touches on “The Suicide Squad,” will serve as showrunner and direct five episodes. Cena will reprise the titular role alongside previously announced cast members Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma and Chukwudi Iwuji.

Holland, who also appears in “The Suicide Squad” as Emilia Harcourt, delivers the biggest clue about what’s next for Peacemaker in the film’s final line. What is he needed for? “Just to save the f—ing world,” Harcourt reveals.

Agee’s John Economos also appears in the end credits scene.

“Peacemaker” may become the first of several DCEU series to spin off stories about characters introduced in its films. In 2020, DC Films president Walter Hamada told the New York Times that the studio was working with filmmakers behind its upcoming slate of movies to attempt an interconnected spinoff series for HBO Max not unlike Netflix’s “The Defenders.” And Gunn has already expressed interest in returning for a second “Peacemaker” season.

Whether the studio’s foray into television will achieve success comparable to Marvel’s recent Disney+ series — or stumble like Netflix’s earlier attempts — remains to be seen. But as the DCEU continues to try to find its footing, offering creative control of a television project to an established and idiosyncratic filmmaker seems to be a promising first step, and one that none of the Marvel projects have done before.

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

