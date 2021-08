Coronavirus-related deaths in England and Wales have hit their highest weekly total since the end of March, new figures show.A total of 404 deaths registered in the week ending 30 July mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This was up 24 per cent on the previous week and was the highest number since 719 deaths were registered in the week to 26 March.Deaths dipped as low as 84 in the week to 11 June.The latest figures reflect the impact of the third wave of Covid-19, which began in the UK...