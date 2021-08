The number of deaths involving coronavirus registered each week in England and Wales has climbed to its highest level since the end of March, new figures show.A total of 404 deaths registered in the week ending 30 July mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is up 24 per cent on the previous week and is the highest number since 719 deaths were registered in the week to 26 March.Medics who have battled coronavirus on the front line for more than a year and a half have faced a torrent...