Research Roundup: Getting the Inner Ear to Regenerate and More

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery week there are numerous scientific studies published. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. Investigators at Keck School of Medicine of USC identified a natural barrier to the inner’s sensory cells’ ability to regenerate. This ability is lost in hearing and balance disorders. There are two major types of sensory cells in the inner each, which is the cochlea: “hair cells” that receive sound vibrations and “supporting cells” that have structural and functional roles. When damage occurs to the hair cells, such as from loud noises or some prescription drugs, in older mammals the hearing loss is permanent. But in young laboratory mice, in the first few days of life, they can still repair the hair cells via “transdifferentiation,” which allows for the recovery of hearing. Mice lose this after about a week, and so do humans, probably before birth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy