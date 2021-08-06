Cancel
Realtor.com parent company Move sees 68% Q4 revenue boost

By Marian McPherson
Inman.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove took in $186 million in Q4 2021, as a booming housing market kept website traffic, lead generation and referral services riding high. After a year-long slump that resulted in a net loss of $1.26 billion for the fiscal year 2020, News Corp has found its footing once again. Due to book publishing and digital real estate services growth, the company’s fourth-quarter revenue rebounded 30 percent year over year to $2.49 billion.

