49ers roster moves: Anthony Zettel retires; Davin Bellamy signed; Jauan Jennings, Emmanuel Moseley activated

The 2020 49ers season marked a disappointing one for the team, a campaign they must bounce back from. Fortunately for them, this season's schedule looks to be slightly easier than last year's and will help them ease back into playoff-caliber football with a whirlwind of moving pieces such as a quarterback competition, an injury-plagued roster, and a plethora of new pieces. Training camp has given us a sneak peek at the quality of football we can expect and helps us gauge injury levels throughout the team. Let's jump into the schedule and see how San Francisco fares.