49ers roster moves: Anthony Zettel retires; Davin Bellamy signed; Jauan Jennings, Emmanuel Moseley activated

By Site Staff, follow
Posted by 
49erswebzone
49erswebzone
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The San Francisco 49ers have announced that defensive lineman Anthony Zettel has retired from the NFL, which opened up a spot on the San Francisco roster. In a corresponding move, the team has signed defensive lineman Davin Bellamy to a one-year deal.

49erswebzone

49erswebzone

Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Lions DE Anthony Zettel has retired from the NFL

Anthony Zettel was once the feel-good story of the Detroit Lions defense. The high-energy defensive end has decided to hang up his cleats and retired from the NFL. Zettel was a sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Penn State in the 2016 NFL draft. He quickly proved he belonged in Detroit. After a capable rookie season, Zettel exploded in his second year with the Lions. Zettel started all 16 games for Detroit in 2017 and bagged 6.5 sacks and 11 total tackles-for-loss.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers sign pair of DEs, waive WR in flurry of roster moves

The 49ers placed Emmanuel Moseley on the COVID-19 list, signed 2 DEs and waived a WR when they reported for training camp.
NFLCBS Sports

49ers' Emmanuel Moseley: Placed on COVID-19 list

Moseley was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Moseley will have the start of his 2021 season delayed. He signed a contract extension with the 49ers in March worth $10.1 million over two years and had proven to be a valuable member of their secondary early on in his career.
NFLCBS Sports

49ers' Jauan Jennings: On COVID list

The 49ers placed Jennings (undisclosed) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Jennings appears to have recovered from the serious hamstring issue he sustained last October, but he'll now need to clear the league's COVID-19 protocols before practicing in training camp. He's likely competing for a spot on San Francisco's practice squad.
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Jauan Jennings leaves hilarious comment on Tennessee Vols Instagram post

Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jauan Jennings was inadvertanetly snubbed by the official Vol Football Instagram account on Wednesday and he let them hear about it in the comments. The Vol Football account put up a post on Wednsesday morning referenceing NFL training camps starting. They posted photos of five...
NFLchatsports.com

49ers place Jauan Jennings and Jaquiski Tartt on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The good news is that Trey Lance officially signed his contract and can compete at the 49ers' first official practice that’s set to kick off on Wednesday morning. The bad news is the Niners placed two more players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Veteran strong safety Jaquiski Tartt and second-year wideout...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers Sign QB Trey Lance to a Four-Year Deal and Other Roster Moves

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers have signed their first-round pick to his rookie deal and placed two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Read more for details. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers sign 1st-round...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

5 49ers to Watch Against the Kansas City Chiefs

The 49ers will play their first preseason game in a little over two years when the Kansas City Chiefs come to Levi's Stadium on Saturday, August 14th for a 5:30 pm kickoff.
NFLYardbarker

Anthony Zettel News

The 49ers brought in a new defensive lineman on Friday because one of the players that had been in the mix for a roster spot opted to retire. Anthony Zettel informed the team of his plans and the 49ers announced his decision along with news of his replacement on the roster.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

“It’s fun to watch him play football”: George Kittle impressed with 49ers rookie Trey Lance

Trey Lance is generating a lot of buzz coming out of Santa Clara. That's a testament to the impressive skillset of the San Francisco 49ers' No. 3 overall draft pick. The rookie quarterback has looked spectacular during training camp, leading many to wonder if he is ahead of schedule in his development.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Predicting the 2021 49ers Season, Part 1

The 2020 49ers season marked a disappointing one for the team, a campaign they must bounce back from. Fortunately for them, this season's schedule looks to be slightly easier than last year's and will help them ease back into playoff-caliber football with a whirlwind of moving pieces such as a quarterback competition, an injury-plagued roster, and a plethora of new pieces. Training camp has given us a sneak peek at the quality of football we can expect and helps us gauge injury levels throughout the team.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Making the quarterback cut: Josh Rosen may be the 49ers’ best option at QB3

With NFL training camps ending and with an abbreviated preseason starting up, tough decisions are approaching quickly for teams all across the league. Within some franchises, the decisions related to the quarterback position are already becoming complicated.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Love for football keeps 49ers’ Dee Ford progressing towards return from back injury

Defensive end Dee Ford was an unknown quantity for the 49ers heading into 2021 due to back problems that caused him to miss most of the previous season, but there appears to be reason for cautious optimism at the moment when it comes to his chances of being a significant factor this year.

