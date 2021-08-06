Gallery: Home on island near Canadian border on the market for $1.5M

Jody Hasbargen-Tessier/Reed Realty

A home on an island in the Northwest Angle with views of Canada is on the market for $1.5 million.

The 3,286-square-foot, two-story A-frame home at 56 and 68 Oak Island on Lake of the Woods features five bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a private log guest cabin with another bedroom and bathroom. Jody Hasbargen-Tessier of Reed Realty has the listing.

Hasbargen-Tessier says the view from the 2,000-square-foot deck overlooking the lake and the Canadian islands (the home sits looking north and halfway across the water is the U.S.-Canadian border) is her favorite feature of the home, noting the great room in the main cabin with the dual staircase, vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling fireplace "definitely has some wow factor."

Have a look inside:

A dad built the home and his family has owned the property since the 1990s. He died about 10 years ago, and now his three daughters are looking to sell after using the home regularly, Hasbargen-Tessier said.

The 8.25-acre property boasts an expansive deck overlooking the lake with a hot tub and a gazebo on 450 feet of lakeshore. Down by the water, there's a log boathouse with a trolley and dock system in a protected harbor. Also on the property is a 50-by-100 foot temperature-controlled shop with storage and a log milling shed with equipment.

The stunning lake home's location makes it a little difficult to get to, especially the past 18 months with COVID-19 restrictions, but Hasbargen-Tessier says "once you get up there you'll never want to leave" (she owns a neighboring cabin).

The Northwest Angle — the most northerly point of the contiguous United States — is only accessible by land via Canada.

"To say it's a little bit of a chore to get up there is an understatement," Hasbargen-Tessier said but stressed it's worth it.

To get to the home, you have to drive through Canada (the border has been closed during COVID but is set to reopen for vaccinated Americans on Aug. 9) and check back into the U.S., then you have to boat another 8 miles to get to Oak Island, Hasbargen-Tessier explained.

You can also get to the home by floatplane or boat 40 miles across Lake of the Woods from near Baudette (there's passenger service available), she said.

Once you do get to the home, there's no roughing it, the listing notes. The property has all the amenities (electricity, a drilled well and septic, and a security system), plus many furnishings and extras come with the property, so it's move-in ready.

The property features two separate parcels that are included in the list price — the main house, guest house and boathouse are on one 4-acre parcel and the shop is on the other 4-acre parcel.