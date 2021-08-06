Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Gallery: Home on island near Canadian border on the market for $1.5M

By Melissa Turtinen
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLyQd_0bJz9cW600
Jody Hasbargen-Tessier/Reed Realty

A home on an island in the Northwest Angle with views of Canada is on the market for $1.5 million.

The 3,286-square-foot, two-story A-frame home at 56 and 68 Oak Island on Lake of the Woods features five bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a private log guest cabin with another bedroom and bathroom. Jody Hasbargen-Tessier of Reed Realty has the listing.

Hasbargen-Tessier says the view from the 2,000-square-foot deck overlooking the lake and the Canadian islands (the home sits looking north and halfway across the water is the U.S.-Canadian border) is her favorite feature of the home, noting the great room in the main cabin with the dual staircase, vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling fireplace "definitely has some wow factor."

Have a look inside:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GOL44_0bJz9cW600

A dad built the home and his family has owned the property since the 1990s. He died about 10 years ago, and now his three daughters are looking to sell after using the home regularly, Hasbargen-Tessier said.

The 8.25-acre property boasts an expansive deck overlooking the lake with a hot tub and a gazebo on 450 feet of lakeshore. Down by the water, there's a log boathouse with a trolley and dock system in a protected harbor. Also on the property is a 50-by-100 foot temperature-controlled shop with storage and a log milling shed with equipment.

The stunning lake home's location makes it a little difficult to get to, especially the past 18 months with COVID-19 restrictions, but Hasbargen-Tessier says "once you get up there you'll never want to leave" (she owns a neighboring cabin).

The Northwest Angle — the most northerly point of the contiguous United States — is only accessible by land via Canada.

"To say it's a little bit of a chore to get up there is an understatement," Hasbargen-Tessier said but stressed it's worth it.

To get to the home, you have to drive through Canada (the border has been closed during COVID but is set to reopen for vaccinated Americans on Aug. 9) and check back into the U.S., then you have to boat another 8 miles to get to Oak Island, Hasbargen-Tessier explained.

You can also get to the home by floatplane or boat 40 miles across Lake of the Woods from near Baudette (there's passenger service available), she said.

Once you do get to the home, there's no roughing it, the listing notes. The property has all the amenities (electricity, a drilled well and septic, and a security system), plus many furnishings and extras come with the property, so it's move-in ready.

The property features two separate parcels that are included in the list price — the main house, guest house and boathouse are on one 4-acre parcel and the shop is on the other 4-acre parcel.

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Island#Canadian Border#Gallery#Contiguous United States#Reed Realty#Covid#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Blaine, WAKING-5

Canadian border reopens to Americans

BLAINE, Wash. — After more than a year, the Canadian border reopened to American citizens and permanent residents Sunday night. The U.S. and Canadian governments closed the more than 5,500-mile border to non-essential traffic in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Commercial traffic has gone back and forth normally...
Businesshospitalitynet.org

Statement By U.S. Travel On Canadian Land Border Reopening

WASHINGTON : U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on today’s lifting of restrictions for fully vaccinated American travelers at the Canada land border:. “Today, Canada begins welcoming fully vaccinated Americans back across the land border. This wise decision will spur the kind of economic...
Economyq13fox.com

Border businesses need Canadian customers

Even though Americans can enter Canada if they're vaccinated, the same cannot be said for our neighbors to the north. Businesses in Blaine are still struggling from not having Canadian customers.
Lifestyletravelawaits.com

Canadian Border Reopening: Everything Visitors Need To Know

Canada’s border closed to American tourists in March 2020 as the number of COVID-19 cases began to grow. Now, 17 months later, Canada is poised to once more welcome tourists — although important restrictions will be in place. Beginning August 9, the Canadian government will allow fully vaccinated American citizens...
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

Canadian border worker strike resolved

A strike that lead to massive backups at the Blue Water Bridge has been resolved. Canada Customs and Immigration Union ended their strike early Saturday morning, and traffic is once again flowing across the bridge. The entrance to the bridge on Pine Grove has been reopened to traffic. The Port Huron Police Department says they are grateful to all of those who exhibited great patience during the delay.
Public HealthLockport Union-Sun

What to expect at the Canadian border on Monday

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be eligible to enter Canada for discretionary, non-essential reasons, such as tourism, however, these individuals must:. 1 — Be fully vaccinated: to be considered fully vaccinated, a traveller must have received the full series of a vaccine...
Washington StateNewsTimes

Renovated country home in Washington on the market for $3.75M

Perched at the highest point on Painter Ridge Road in Washington, this shingle-style home features sunset views and a gourmet kitchen. “This is not in the middle of nowhere,” listing agent Stacey Matthews of William Raveis Real Estate said of 50 Painter Ridge Road. “Washington has a certain cache. This is for someone who wants to be in the action in Washington.”
Minnesota Statecdcgamingreports.com

Minnesota: Border casino anxious for return of Canadians

It’s just a matter of time before the U.S. opens its border to Canadians and northeastern Minnesota’s Grand Portage Lodge and Casino is full of anticipation for that day. Brian Sherburne, enterprise administrator with the border-area destination on the shore of Lake Superior, says COVID-19 has been tough on everybody on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border. Normally, the operation attracts many visitors from Thunder Bay, Ont., which is less than an hour’s drive away.
Real Estaterismedia.com

Great Spaces: Highest-Listed Outer Banks Home Ever Hits Market at $11M

“A Welcome Respite”, the 11,000 square foot luxury oceanfront estate, located on the Outer Banks, North Carolina, was recently listed for $11 million. The home, nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and the Currituck Sound, is now the highest-listed home in the history of the islands, according to Outer Banks Association of REALTORS®.
Real EstateWest Central Tribune

Duluth mansion is a piece of art, inside and out

On a July afternoon, Lake Superior waves rumbled in front of their floor-length windows. “This is like artwork every morning,” DeBora said. “It’s a million dollar view,” Charles added. In June, the Bernicks listed their four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom mansion for $2.5 million. The home touts five levels with marble floors...

Comments / 0

Community Policy