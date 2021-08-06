Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

JPMorgan gets Beijing’s approval for first fully foreign-owned brokerage

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Wall Street investment bank giant JPMorgan got regulatory approval from Beijing on Friday to become the first foreign owner of a brokerage in China. The move is likely to be seen as the clearest sign yet that China is opening up its capital markets after years of gradual moves and pressure from Washington, especially under previous U.S. President Donald Trump.

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Brokerage#Beijing#Jpmorgan#Reuters#Csrc#Fidelity#Citi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Country
China
Related
Tokyo OlympicsNew York Post

China boosts Olympic gold medal count by lumping in Hong Kong, Taiwan

The Olympics may be over, but Chinese state media is still going for the gold. One of the communist country’s official outlets found a way to boost its nation’s second-place medal haul ahead of the leading United States, by including the medals won by Taiwan and Hong Kong in the tally, according to reports.
Chinawibqam.com

China to fund Myanmar projects in agreement with junta

(Reuters) – China will transfer over $6 million to Myanmar’s government to fund 21 development projects, Myanmar’s foreign ministry said, in a sign of cooperation resuming under the junta that overthrew an elected government on Feb. 1. Unlike Western countries that have condemned the junta for cutting short democracy and...
EconomyForexTV.com

China Bank Lending Declines Sharply In July

China’s bank lending declined sharply in July, the People’s Bank of China said on Wednesday. Banks extended CNY 1.08 trillion in new yuan loans in July. This was well below June’s CNY 2.12 trillion lending and economists’ forecast of CNY 1.2 trillion. Total social financing decreased notably to CNY 1.06...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Xi's response to COVID, signal China's global power status

Beijing [China], August 10 (ANI): As the COVID-19 pandemic has boomeranged back Beijing's way, the spotlight is now fixed on President Xi Jinping government's response which will signal its readiness to be a global stakeholder. William Pesek, writing in Nikkei Asia said that the Delta variant is proving just as...
ChinaPosted by
UPI News

China recalls its ambassador to Lithuania after Taiwan decision

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- China recalled its top diplomatic envoy to Lithuania and has demanded Vilnius to summon back Lithuania's ambassador from Beijing in response to a Lithuanian decision to deepen ties with Taiwan. China's foreign ministry said Tuesday that the decision to open a new Taiwanese mission in Lithuania...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX weighed down by virus concerns, Fed taper talk

* Indonesia stocks hit nearly three-week low * Stocks in Philippines, S.Korea and Taiwan fall * Markets in Malaysia closed for public holiday By Harish Sridharan August 10 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currencies dropped against a buoyant dollar on Tuesday, as upbeat U.S. jobs data fanned hopes that the Federal Reserve might soon start tapering its stimulus, and as COVID-19 curbs in various parts of the region weighed on sentiment. The South Korean won shed 0.4% to lead losses, while the Indian rupee, Singapore's dollar and the Taiwanese dollar traded flat to slightly lower. U.S Treasury yields rose overnight and pulled the dollar up after record-high job openings raised prospects of the Fed reducing bond-buying and tapering its massive coronavirus-driven stimulus. "Positive results on the U.S. labour conditions give additional confidence for global investors to shift their investment perspective destination from emerging countries to advanced countries," analysts at Maybank said in a note. China stocks recovered from an early drop of 0.5% even as major Wall Street investment banks including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley all cut their growth forecasts for the country. China's export growth unexpectedly slowed in July, pointing to a slowdown in the country's industrial sector in the second half of the year, while COVID-19 cases continue to climb. The yuan saw marginal gains. Stocks in Jakarta fell 1%, hitting their lowest in nearly three weeks, while the rupiah weakened by 0.1%. Indonesia on Monday extended its COVID-19 curbs on populous Java and Bali islands until Aug. 16, but will ease them in 26 areas, as official data showed infections have plunged in the capital Jakarta but are increasing elsewhere. Shares in India and Singapore rose, with gains in financial stocks aiding markets in both countries. Philippine equities dipped 0.1% even as the local economy returned to year-on-year growth in the second quarter. Gross domestic product rose 11.8% in the June quarter, beating expectations of a 10% expansion in a Reuters poll. Taiwan shares dropped even as the island's exports rose for a 13th straight month in July and set a new record amid sustained strong demand for tech products to support remote working. Markets in Malaysia, were closed due to a public holiday. Highlights ** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index was PT Buana Artha Anugerah Tbk, down 6.98% ** Singapore stocks rose 0.6% ** China's blue-chip index up 0.5% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0634 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCK DAILY % DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.06 -6.44 0.24 1.62 China +0.11 +0.76 0.44 1.06 India -0.16 -1.76 0.56 16.94 Indonesia -0.14 -2.36 -1.04 1.42 Malaysia +0.00 -4.87 0.47 -8.02 Philippines +0.26 -4.67 -0.14 -7.23 S.Korea -0.48 -5.53 -0.53 12.87 Singapore -0.01 -2.68 0.59 12.38 Taiwan +0.00 +2.36 -0.92 17.59 Thailand +0.00 -10.43 0.50 6.80 ​​ (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
ChinaWashington Examiner

China's stealth-saturation missile strategy

China is looking to circumvent expensive and unwieldy U.S. missile defense systems with a mix of stealth, saturation, and smart tactics. Beijing's strategic rationale is twofold: ensuring that it can hold U.S. military centerpieces at risk during conflict and retaining credible nuclear strike options. On the stealth side, China is...
ChinaBirmingham Star

To deter China from invading Taiwan is to recognise island

Beijing [China], August 9 (ANI): The world must not cede to China's "bullying and arrogance", said a Franco-Syrian political consultant, adding that the only way to deter Beijing from invading Taiwan is to collectively and openly recognise the self-ruled island as an independent country. In an opinion piece in The...
SportsWashington Post

It’s unforgivable to hold the Olympics in Beijing

It was a forgivable mistake to award an Olympics to Beijing in 2008. It’s unforgivable to hold one there now. If you want a world pocked by concentration camps, in which Xi Jinping surveils your den, takes over Taiwan and threatens a shooting war in Australia, then by all means send an American delegation to the 2022 Winter Games. Western democracies that participate will only be helping to promote, finance and propagandize their own destruction, which after all is Xi’s clearly stated aim, with his talk of “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.”
Marketsjack1065.com

Wall Street investment banks cut China forecasts

LONDON (Reuters) – Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley all cut their China growth forecasts on Monday after the country reported lower than expected import and export numbers and on concerns that the resurgent coronavirus would crimp economic activity. JPMorgan reduced its quarter-on-quarter growth estimate for the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Buffett-backed Nubank hires investment banks to lead IPO - source

(Reuters) - Nubank, the Brazilian digital bank backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, has hired Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup to help lead its U.S. initial public offering, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. Reuters reported in June that Nubank had invited investment banks to pitch...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from week low as investors unwind dollar bets

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced on Monday from its lowest in more than a week against the dollar, as some investors took profit from their long dollar positions after strong U.S. jobs data. The dollar climbed against major peers, as a jump in U.S. payrolls prompted traders to position for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Strength in the greenback dragged the central bank's daily yuan guidance rate lower. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4840 per dollar, 215 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4625, the weakest since July 29. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4769 at midday, 76 pips firmer than the previous late session close. It touched a low of 6.4880 on Friday, the weakest level since July 29. Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai, sees the dollar index trading narrowly after U.S. non-farm payrolls as the market was still unclear when the Federal Reserve would announce tapering of pandemic stimulus. Sun maintained his forecast for the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar for the near time, with some upside risks to the Chinese currency. Several currency traders attributed the bounce in the yuan on Monday morning to profit-taking orders on dollars from some corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts. Meanwhile, the market's focus was starting to switch to Fed officials' comments at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month and Beijing's signals on policy after recent data pointed to an economic slowdown in China. Some analysts believe a Fed tapering could restrain China's monetary easing. Although markets have not reached a consensus on the yuan's outlook, Fed tapering could boost the dollar and pile pressure on the yuan. Monetary easing in China may add more downside risks and trigger capital outflows, a trader at a Chinese bank said. China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, data showed, but export growth unexpectedly slowed last month following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. "Taking the virus spread in China into account and softening overseas exports demand, China growth momentum is subjected to downside bias and the PBOC-Fed monetary policy divergence will probably pressure the RMB exchange rate, in our view," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.8, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4757 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.484 6.4625 -0.33% Spot yuan 6.4769 6.4845 0.12% Divergence from -0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.79% Spot change since 2005 27.78% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.55 98.42 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.8 92.871 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4757 0.02% * Offshore 6.6509 -2.51% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Economywmleader.com

Goldman Sachs lowers China growth estimates as Delta variant spreads

That’s the warning coming out of Goldman Sachs Group about China as the continued spread of the Delta variant threatens to slow the country’s economic growth yet again. China has been locking down much of the country as the virus spreads and exports slow. But Goldman thinks the single-party nation will get the threat under control quickly, as they did in 2020.
Economywibqam.com

Indian court delivers split verdict over PNB-Carlyle share deal

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has delivered a split verdict over PNB Housing Finance’s 400 billion rupee ($5.4 billion) share allocation to a group of investors led by Carlyle Group, a judgement seen by Reuters showed. In an interim order, SAT restricted PNB Housing Finance from disclosing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy