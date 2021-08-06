Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tottenham's Harry Kane 'hurt' by negative comments, says he never 'refused' to train

By Rob Dawson
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has said that he was "hurt" by comments questioning his professionalism after reports that he missed training as his push to leave the club continues. Kane, 28, issued a statement on social media on Friday, saying that he would not want to "jeopardise" his relationship...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn Fc#Espn#Spurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Harry Kane has not shown up to Tottenham training, claims breaking report

Harry Kane has not shown up to Tottenham training today despite being due back at the club’s training ground for pre-season, according to a breaking report. Watch below as Sky Sports News claim that Spurs have been rocked by this “sensational” news, with Kane neglecting to return to first-team training as he perhaps looks to force his way out of the north London side.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

THE FAN'S VIEW: Harry Kane's grubby tactics have now tarnished his legacy with the Tottenham fans... until a bid actually arrives from Manchester City, he should keep his head down and crack on with pre-season training

There are ways to do it and ways not to do it - and this isn’t the way to do it, Harry. Few Tottenham fans begrudge Kane a move to win the trophies his talent deserves, but by failing to turn up for training, he risks his legacy with the supporters.
planetsport.com

Who’s the best Tottenham player - Harry Kane or Son Heung-min?

The signing of a four-year contract extension by Son Heung-min last month went almost unnoticed outside of Tottenham Hotspur as the speculation over Harry Kane's future continued to swirl. With the 28-year-old England captain determined to force a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the saga took another turn...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane misses Tottenham training AGAIN as he remains resolute in his bid to leave for Manchester City this summer with the England captain facing a fine... but Daniel Levy is still determined to keep £150m-rated star

Harry Kane has once again refused to turn up for Tottenham training on Tuesday as the England star tries to push through his move to Manchester City. Kane was due back at Spurs after a short holiday for initial checks on Monday, including Covid-19 tests, ahead of training for the new campaign. But the wantaway striker was a no-show, failing to turn up at Spurs' Enfield base and underlining his desire to quit the club.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane is on a 'collision course' with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, insists Gary Neville and claims there must be a 'massive reason' for the England captain's no-show at training as he bids to force Man City move

Gary Neville fears Harry Kane is now on a 'collision course' with Tottenham after the England captain failed to turn up at training for a second day in a row. Kane - who has just returned from a holiday in the Carribbean and faces a period of isolation - is determined to leave his boyhood club this summer, with Manchester City keen and already having a £100million bid snubbed.
Premier LeagueESPN

Tottenham boss Nuno says club needs to 'solve' Harry Kane problem

Nuno Espirito Santo said he has yet to speak with Harry Kane and admitted Tottenham have to "solve the problem" of the striker's future as he continues to seek a record-breaking move to Manchester City. Kane missed Wednesday's 2-2 friendly draw at Chelsea after failing to report for preseason training...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

That's awkward! Son Heung-min likes a Tottenham fan's Instagram post telling Harry Kane 'a player is never bigger than a club' with the England striker still to return for pre-season training amid interest from Manchester City

Son Heung-min 'liked' an Instagram post explaining that Harry Kane is not bigger than Tottenham as the England captain's north London future was cast into further uncertainty this week. Kane, 28, stunned the club by failing to report for pre-season duty on Monday, having earlier revealed his desire to seal...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Angry Tottenham fans accuse Harry Kane of DELIBERATELY going to an Amber-listed country so he would have to quarantine and miss training in a plot to force through a big-money move to Manchester City

Furious Tottenham supporters have accused Harry Kane of going on holiday to the Amber-listed Carribbean in order to deliberately miss the start of pre-season training and force through a move to Manchester City. The wantaway striker has now missed two consecutive days of pre-season training at the club’s Enfield training...
Premier LeagueThe Ringer

Harry Kane Loses Whether He Stays at Tottenham or Joins Manchester City

Cards on the table: I think the Premier League would be more fun next season if Harry Kane stayed at Tottenham Hotspur. I understand why he wants to leave, of course. A time comes for every superstar player on a second-tier team to run his index finger along an empty shelf, hold up his fingertip to examine the dust, and say, “You know what would improve the ambience here in my Trophy Cave? Not being utterly devoid of trophies.” Kane is 28; that’s an age when a player naturally starts to think about what he hopes to accomplish in his remaining playing time. And like the rest of us, Kane has noticed that winning major competitions is Manchester City’s second-favorite thing to do as a club (just behind buying 5,000 players for $69 million each) and Tottenham’s 437th-favorite thing (just behind putting the siren emoji on a tweet announcing a revised kickoff time against Watford).
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Harry Kane DENIES reports he has refused to return to Tottenham training amid links to Man City and says it 'hurts' to hear fans 'questioning my professionalism' as he insists he WILL return to the club on Saturday

Harry Kane denied that his prolonged absence from Tottenham had constituted a refusal to train as the striker's transfer saga took another twist on Friday night. The 28-year-old, who is set to return to the club on Saturday following an extended holiday, broke his silence four hours after Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City have had no encouragement from Spurs to negotiate.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Harry Kane finally reports back to Tottenham's training ground and will complete 5-day quarantine period so he can train on his own amid continued interest from Manchester City

Harry Kane has finally reported back to the training ground after the huge fall-out when he failed to arrive on Monday, which is when the club indicated they were expecting him. The England captain, wanted by Manchester City, who have had a £100m bid rejected, will complete his 5-day quarantine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy