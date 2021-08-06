Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Shop Ashley's Graham's Foolproof 30-Piece Fitness Collaboration

By Halie LeSavage
Harper's Bazaar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshley Graham’s long list of modeling achievements now includes a new post: first global ambassador for Knix, a size-inclusive intimates brand that’s expanding into workout gear. But Graham’s history with Knix goes back further than the rollout of her debut campaign, which was photographed during her current pregnancy. “I think...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Graham
Person
Ashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shop Ashley#Fitness Collaboration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Ashley Graham & Justin Ervin Expecting Baby #2

Graham is expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin. On Tuesday, she wrote, “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us ❤️.”. Along with her post, Graham...
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Knix Taps Ashley Graham As Its First Global Brand Ambassador

Knix has launched its newest “Active” collection along with a campaign starring its first-ever global brand ambassador, Ashley Graham. “I’ve been a huge supporter and customer of Knix for a few years now. As a long-time fan of their sports bras, I was initially drawn to Knix’s innovative approach to the intimates category and the strong community they’ve built,” the supermodel and entrepreneur shared in a press release. “More importantly, they’re a brand that aligns with my values. I believe all bodies are beautiful in all stages of life, and Knix has consistently proven that they do, too. Together we can continue to create purposeful change in the intimates industry.”
TennisWashingtonian.com

Exercise Dresses Are Going Viral on TikTok. What Is An Exercise Dress, You Ask?

You may have seen “cottagecore” fashion and ankle jeans take over the Internet these past few months. Now, there’s a new TikTok fashion trend that millennials and Gen Z-ers have been donning: the Exercise Dress. A few years ago, activewear brand Outdoor Voices rocked the athleisure world with the debut...
Designers & Collectionsd1softballnews.com

Kendall Jenner, a summer fashion collection available for only 72 hours

Trend setters and models among the most famous – and paid – in the world, Kendall Jenner she has been one of the main protagonists of the fashion industry for years, from catwalks to advertising campaigns, passing through the fashion collaborations between the brand founded by her and Kylie Jenner and some iconic groups and brands. The 25-year-old’s latest project as a designer, however, is even more exclusive: it is a collection with About You, which will be launched on e-commerce and in stores on July 25th. And that, above all, will only be available for 72 hours.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Kendall Jenner Took The Plunge & Got 2021’s Favorite Hair Makeover

Kendall Jenner’s known for pushing the envelop with her creative ensembles and ever-changing makeup styles, but one across-the-board holdout has been her hair. Consistently a shiny medium brunette (with variating highlights, layers, or the occasional playful wig), Jenner knows what works for her and likes to keep from rocking the boat — until now, anyway. For a new shoot with Elle, Kendall Jenner debuted curtain bangs, choppy and artfully mussed to match the rest of her fresh cut. Paired with a minimalist lip and complexion makeup and smoked-out eyes, it’s a surprisingly different take on the haircut that’s had a vice grip on the beauty world since the earliest days of quarantine.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Teyana Taylor Highlights Her Low-Rise Pants Like No One Else With This Bejeweled Chain Belt

Teyana Taylor is one of the many celebrities who've hopped aboard the low-rise pants trend from the early aughts. Only this time, she's showing us a twist in leather and a crystal-encrusted chain belt. The American singer-songwriter, model, and choreographer spent a night out at Rolling Loud with her friends, including Winnie Harlow, fashion stylist EJ King, and photographer Jamie Bruce, and her outfit was made for dancing. She opted for leather slacks that skimmed her hips and put her bejeweled Agent Provocateur belt (and those abs!) on full display. Taylor's look was complete with a Skims Fits Everybody micro crop top, chunky statement jewelry, and Bottega Veneta's iconic tire boots. While we couldn't find an exact match to her trousers, Teyana's PrettyLittleThing collection includes a couple pairs of pants that take a similar silhouette, proving she was already a fan of the cut and its return to the spotlight in 2021. See her style ahead, then scope out her essential items.
CelebritiesPeople

Ashley Graham Says She's Experiencing 'All the Stereotypical Things' in Her Second Pregnancy

Ashley Graham is opening up about her second pregnancy as she prepares to become a mom of two. The 33-year-old model and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their second child at the end of this year — and the Pretty Big Deal podcast explained to Entertainment Tonight Thursday how this pregnancy journey already feels different from her first. Graham and Ervin welcomed their firstborn, son Isaac, 1 ½, in January 2020.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in a Tie-Dye Slip Dress & These Heels That Are Taking Over for Summer

Kourtney Kardashian is on a roll when it comes to her edgy style. The Poosh founder unveiled a look into her weekend activities yesterday on Instagram, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek into her evening attire and dates with Travis Barker. In one ensemble, Kourtney modeled a Misbvh tie-dye slip dress — the sold-out design once retailed for $550 — layered under an $1,835 Gauchere trench coat.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Boldly Masters This Complicated Bralette Outfit

Dua Lipa is serious about sticking to her fun, eclectic taste in fashion. When it comes to her personal style, she always opts for the unexpected, whether that be a pair of abstract-printed pants or a glittery butterfly motif dress. This year alone, the star arguably kicked off the infectious cutout trend with her vacation dress and convinced all her fans to invest in some maximalist jewelry and baby tees. On July 23, the singer was back with yet another enviable outfit that felt both trendy and elegant. In an Instagram post, Lipa wore a tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. (Seasoned fashion icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Beyoncé also all love the luxe label.)
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Robin Roberts dazzles in a figure-hugging dress you need to see

If you haven’t been paying attention to Robin Roberts’ Good Morning America wardrobe, it’s time to begin. The veteran journalist continues to keep the chic girl boss looks coming, and they’ve been full of all the pops of color we love to see in the summertime. Robin’s latest dress made...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Reebok and adidas Come Together For Ultimate Sneaker Mashup

Serving as the second crossover between the two sportswear giants, Reebok gets reacquainted with adidas’ icons as part of the latter’s “A-ZX” series — this time releasing the ZX Fury mashup. Bringing together the best of both worlds, the two brands merge aesthetics from their iconic archival running silhouettes —...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Ashley Graham Gives Maternity Style a Western Upgrade in a Cowgirl Hat, Checked Pants & These Slip-Ons Celebs Love

Ashley Graham is challenging the traditional definition of maternity style — and we’re here for it. Over the weekend, the supermodel, who recently announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin, took to Instagram to show her take on pregnancy wear. Graham opted to go a little bit country, starting her look off with a black cowgirl hat.
Beauty & Fashioncrossroadstoday.com

Kim Kardashian West to release swimwear range

Kim Kardashian West is set to release a swimsuit collection. The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star has teased that her next release as part of her Skims brand will be swimwear. Taking to her Twitter account, the brunette beauty replied: “Soon come” after a fan tweeted: “Swimberly”. The 40-year-old...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Boosts Pink Crop Top & Biker Shorts Set With Striped Yeezy Sneakers for Workout

Jordyn Woods brought a sleek finish with striped sneakers to her latest gym look. While working out with Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns, Woods donned a matching pink crop top and bike shorts. The outfit created a streamlined appearance, with slim-fitting pieces ideal for movement. The model kept her accessories minimal, adding simple stud earrings to the set. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)   When it came to shoes, Woods completed up her gym ensemble with a pair of white and gray striped Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers, made in partnership with Adidas. The “Reflective...

Comments / 0

Community Policy