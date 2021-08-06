Proposed Development - 5533/5535 University Avenue (Recording and Presentation)

On August 4th, I hosted a virtual neighborhood meeting about an updated proposal for a mixed-use development at 5533 University Avenue, formerly Brennan's Market. The existing structure would be demolished, and a new, four-story building would be constructed. The building would consist of approximately 2,735 square feet of commercial space on the first floor and 66 total apartments. There would be 30 surface and 57 underground vehicle parking stalls.