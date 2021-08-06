Amid The Pandemic, Black Single Moms Are Finding Support In Spirituality, Therapy, And One Another

The designer, sharing her own story for the first time, opens up about how she was able to get back up after the tragic loss of her son, Kile. Tameka Foster Raymond knows the chronic pain of heartbreak far too well. She’s experienced something no mother should ever have to—the untimely death of a child. In 2012, Foster Raymond’s son, Kile Glover, was tragically killed when a jet-ski collided with the inner tube he was riding on during a family vacation on Lake Lanier in Georgia. Two weeks after the tragic accident, Kile passed away and Foster Raymond had to do the unthinkable—say goodbye and bury her 11-year-old son.