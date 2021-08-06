Amid The Pandemic, Black Single Moms Are Finding Support In Spirituality, Therapy, And One Another
Black single moms are utilizing a variety of resources, including each other, in order to get much-needed support. Jankail Adams is nothing without her village. “My friends carry my water. They have journeyed with me through some of my darkest times,” says the mother of two from Pennsylvania. “When I found myself on my own, in middle age, I struggled to let anyone help. But a friend once literally told me, ‘you sleep. I’ll pick up the boys.’ I cried. It allowed me to mourn all of my losses.”www.essence.com
