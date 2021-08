Lake Oswego, OR. Saturdays through Oct. 2nd you’ll find thousands of locals meeting their favorite farmers in Millennium Plaza Park. The Lake Oswego Farmers’ Market is one of 123 farmers’ markets operating throughout the state, and each has its own local flavor. The Oregon Farmers Market Association works to give the community access to a wide variety of fresh, local, in-season farm products direct from the producer and to provide a centralized location for local producers to market directly to the buying public. It also provides an interactive map so you can find one near you: Click here for a map of farmers’ markets.