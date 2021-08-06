Cancel
Christian Lee Hutson Covers Shania Twain, The La’s, & Fugazi With Help From Julia Jacklin, Fenne Lily, & Great Grandpa’s Al Menne

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past year, LA singer-songwriter and Phoebe Bridgers associate Christian Lee Hutson has been releasing a series of cover EPs called The Version Suicides, reinterpreting songs from Blink-182, Kid Cudi, Taylor Swift, ABBA, the Cure, Bruce Springsteen, and Tim Robinson’ I Think You Should Leave in his signature folk-pop style. Today, Hutson is dropping The Version Suicides, Vol. 3, which features covers of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One” with Julia Jacklin, the La’s “There She Goes” with Fenne Lily, and Fugazi’s “I’m So Tired” with Great Grandpa’s Al Menne. Stream it below.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

