Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

'Minutes to Hiroshima': The story behind the atomic bombings that ended WWII

By Chris Hindenach
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed, the attacks were the fatal blow for the country of Japan. The detonations marked the end of WWII. In Fox Nation’s "Minutes to Hiroshima," Martha MacCallum discusses the efforts that went into the making of the atomic bombs and their deployment 76 years ago.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 5

Fox News

Fox News

506K+
Followers
109K+
Post
489M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Martha Maccallum
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Person
Paul Tibbets
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atomic Bombs#Hiroshima#Wwii#Fox Nation#American#Germans#The Manhattan Project#The Los Alamos Laboratory#Tnt#Japanese#The Enola Gay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Related
Militarywiartonecho.com

The atomic bombings of Japan were justified to end WWII. Too bad they didn't

Today marks the 76th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, which was followed three days later by the Aug. 9 bombing of Nagasaki. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Residents of former Allied countries all generally agree on what happened next:...
EntertainmentPosted by
PRX

The only known photos from Hiroshima taken on Aug. 6, 1945

Yoshito Matsushige took the only known photographs of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city during World War II. Nearly half a century later, Matsushige told his story to Max McCoy, a reporter visiting Hiroshima from Kansas. McCoy speaks with The World's host Marco Werman about the photographer who captured the devastation on film that day.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Aug. 6, 1945: 44 seconds over Hiroshima

Just twenty-one days after a successful, top-secret atomic bomb test in New Mexico shook Tucson seismograph instruments with force, a 9,700-pound uranium nuclear bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan on Aug. 6, 1945, effectively ending the war. It was a Monday, the night humid and breezy at the U.S. Army...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

This Kamikaze Impact Mark On A British Cruiser Is A Testament To The Brutality Of The Pacific War

The British cruiser HMS Sussex had a lucky escape on this day in 1945, but others were far less fortunate. The kamikaze attacks launched by the Imperial Japanese military during the tail-end of the fighting in the Pacific during World War II are justly remembered as some of the most desperate, terrifying tactics employed by any of the combatants during that global conflict. While they inflicted a heavy toll on Allied warships and personnel, they claimed the lives of thousands of Japanese pilots in the process and, of course, failed to turn the tide of the war. One photo, in particular, seems to sum up both the ferocity and the futility of this campaign, showing the telltale silhouette of a Japanese raider that slammed, more or less ineffectively, into the side of a British Royal Navy warship on this day, in 1945.
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

On This Day: U.S. drops atomic bomb on Nagasaki

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1483, the Sistine Chapel opens in the Vatican. In 1854, Walden was published by Henry David Thoreau. In 1936, American track star Jesse Owens won his fourth Olympic gold medal in Berlin. In 1945, a U.S. B-29 bomber dropped an...
Militarynationalgeographic.com

The bombing of Hamburg foreshadowed the horrors of Hiroshima

Operation Gomorrah was the first time Allied forces targeted civilians—using an innovative technology that rendered German radar all but useless. Paul Peters staggered out of the bunker, driven into the Hamburg street by the increasing heat bomb after bomb had inflicted on his apartment building. As people rushed outside, they were hit with hurricane-force winds, flying sparks, and burning debris.
Militaryflagpole.com

A Survivor Remembers the Horrors of the Nagasaki Bombing

With a blinding flash and a deafening roar, the Atomic Age began over the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, when an American B-29 bomber dropped the first nuclear weapon to be used in warfare. Three days later, another U.S. plane dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Hiroshimas and Nagasakis in our future?

As the 76th anniversaries of the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Aug. 6 and 9 come and go, the obsolescence of U.S. nuclear capabilities increasingly appears to be eroding the foundations of deterrence. For example, when Japan’s Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso recently vowed to help the...
Jamestown, RInewportri.com

Commemoration for Hiroshima atomic bombing to be held Saturday in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — There will be a commemoration Saturday of the 76th anniversary of the first atomic bombings on Hiroshima, Japan. The public is invited to attend the event that begins at noon at East Ferry Memorial Square, located at the intersection of Conanicus and Narragansett avenues. Similar commemorations will be held in Japan, Europe, and multiple locations around the world.
Visual ArtBirmingham Star

The Hiroshima Panels are a remarkable artistic exploration of trauma

On August 6, 1945, the US military obliterated Hiroshima with the world's first deployed nuclear bomb. Several days later, artist Maruki Iri arrived in his hometown from Tokyo by train. Stunned by the devastation, he felt he was seeing "something that I wasn't supposed to see". Travelling to his family...
Militaryflaglerlive.com

Atomic Bomb Foresight Exploded Long Before Hiroshima

Milton Rothmar, an American Army corporal stationed in Italy, got the news about the Hiroshima bombing from the Armed Forces newspaper Stars and Stripes. He wrote: “The headline said ‘Atomic Bomb.’ To a person who has been raised on stories such as The Final War, this was both a terror and a hope. Man could use this to destroy everything.”
PoliticsAntelope Valley Press

Hiroshima bombing: 76 years later

TOKYO — Hiroshima on Friday marked the 76th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing, as the mayor of the Japanese city urged global leaders to unite to eliminate nuclear weapons just as they are united against the Coronavirus. Mayor Kazumi Matsui urged world leaders to commit to nuclear disarmament...
Tokyo Olympicswashingtonnewsday.com

Japan commemorates the bombing of Hiroshima with low-key ceremonies.

Japan commemorates the bombing of Hiroshima with low-key ceremonies. Japan commemorated the 76th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bomb blast on Friday with low-key rituals and disappointment over the Olympics organizers’ unwillingness to hold a minute’s silence. Survivors, relatives, and a few international officials gathered in Hiroshima this year...
Los Angeles, CAculturalnews.com

Weekly Cultural News / Online event “Hiroshima Time 8:15AM” to remember 1945 Atomic bombing, Aug. 5, 3:00PM – 5:00PM, PDT

Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 3:00pm – 5:00pm, PDT. Friday, August 6, 2021, from 7:00am – 9:00am, Japan Time. Registration at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VK8zGdmeQZOaDLiSg3JuqQ. Cultural News presents an online live event to remember the Hiroshima Atomic bombing, victims, and survivors on Thursday August 5 at 3:00pm in Los Angeles time (Friday, August...

Comments / 5

Community Policy