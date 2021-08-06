Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

USTR Tai Meets With Western Washington Farmers

By Glenn Vaagen
pnwag.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai meet with Washington farmers and ranchers Thursday. Tai and U.S. Representative Suzan DelBene toured the Washington State University Breadlab in Burlington and participate in a roundtable with local agriculture and farm stakeholders. The USTR office said the roundtable focused on how trade can help Washington’s agriculture and farm industries. A second roundtable in Seattle focused on a worker-centered trade policy.

www.pnwag.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
City
Burlington, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Suzan Delbene
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Washington#Ustr#Administration#The Pnw Ag Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy