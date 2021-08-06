USTR Tai Meets With Western Washington Farmers
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai meet with Washington farmers and ranchers Thursday. Tai and U.S. Representative Suzan DelBene toured the Washington State University Breadlab in Burlington and participate in a roundtable with local agriculture and farm stakeholders. The USTR office said the roundtable focused on how trade can help Washington’s agriculture and farm industries. A second roundtable in Seattle focused on a worker-centered trade policy.www.pnwag.net
