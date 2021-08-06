Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Bronx drug dealer convicted of hiring hitman to murder rival: feds

By 1010 WINS Newsroom
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Bronx man accused of leading a “violent” drug ring and hiring a hitman to murder a rival dealer has been found guilty, federal prosecutors say. A jury found Sydney Scales, 42, guilty on charges including murder-for-hire conspiracy, narcotics conspiracy, a firearms offense and crack cocaine distribution on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said Friday.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Drugs#Shooting#Drug Dealers#Hitman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Place
Sydney
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Senate OKs Dems’ $3.5T budget in latest win for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs through the Senate early Wednesday, advancing President Joe Biden’s expansive vision for reshaping federal priorities just hours after handing him a companion triumph on a hefty infrastructure package. Lawmakers approved Democrats’ budget resolution...

Comments / 1

Community Policy