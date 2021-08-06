Bronx drug dealer convicted of hiring hitman to murder rival: feds
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Bronx man accused of leading a “violent” drug ring and hiring a hitman to murder a rival dealer has been found guilty, federal prosecutors say. A jury found Sydney Scales, 42, guilty on charges including murder-for-hire conspiracy, narcotics conspiracy, a firearms offense and crack cocaine distribution on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said Friday.www.audacy.com
