Recently, Daniel Radcliffe revealed which Harry Potter character he would like to be in the event of a reboot. Find out!. Years pass but Daniel Radcliffe continues to be consulted about Harry Potter. On more than one occasion, the actor stated that he did not know if he was interested in being part of the franchise again. However, he is always consulted regarding the famous wizard and the future of history. On this occasion, they asked him what character he would like to play if the series had a reboot.