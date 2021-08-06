Two Lookout Mountain Pack Pups Shot By ODFW

EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A 19-year-old Arizona man was arrested in Colorado’s high country after authorities found large amounts of drugs in his car. The bust was conducted on Wednesday at a gas station off Interstate 70 in Eagle, and John Hughes faces numerous charges. (credit: Eagle County) Vail police and Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies contacted Hughes, of Phoenix, at his car after he was allegedly swerving. They searched his car and found what they said was more than 18 pounds of illegal drugs. That included the following, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office: – 4.8 pounds of suspected cocaine – 5.2 pounds of suspected heroin – 8.7 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills John Hughes (credit: Eagle County) Hughes faces charges that include unlawful possession of and distribution of a controlled substance.