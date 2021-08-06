Two Lookout Mountain Pack Pups Shot By ODFW
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife staff shot and killed two wolf pups Sunday after approving a permit for ranchers to kill up to four wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack. The agency confirmed that staff in a helicopter killed two 3.5 month-old pups in Baker County. ODFW recently approved a rancher’s permit to kill up to four uncollared wolves, after the Lookout Mountain pack attacked five cows in the final two weeks of July.www.pnwag.net
Comments / 0