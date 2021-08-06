Cancel
Two Lookout Mountain Pack Pups Shot By ODFW

By Glenn Vaagen
pnwag.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon Department of Fish and Wildlife staff shot and killed two wolf pups Sunday after approving a permit for ranchers to kill up to four wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack. The agency confirmed that staff in a helicopter killed two 3.5 month-old pups in Baker County. ODFW recently approved a rancher’s permit to kill up to four uncollared wolves, after the Lookout Mountain pack attacked five cows in the final two weeks of July.

