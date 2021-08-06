Vilsack Highlights Drought Assistance During PNW Trip

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s drought is having various impacts on businesses across the state. Many farmers have been relying on irrigation since early June to get their crops through the dry growing season. To say David Traut’s well-drilling rigs are working overtime this summer would be an understatement. His business, Traut Companies out of Waite Park, has been all over the state trying to bring water to communities and crops. “Sometimes we’re waiting up to six weeks for parts that used to take three or four days. So now you have a customer with a problem, but you can’t really help them...