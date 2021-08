Over the past two weeks, Max Verstappen and the most important voices at his Red Bull have been working on an all-hands-on-deck political blitz designed to get the FIA to increase a penalty on Lewis Hamilton awarded during the British Grand Prix. It finally officially failed on Tuesday, but the strong narrative thread they have sewn has not faded so easily and it has quickly become a point of contention for all parties involved. Earlier today, it boiled over when Verstappen was asked yet another question about the potential for more on-track flare-ups with Hamilton. Rather than offer an answer, he simply stopped the question in progress and said, flatly, that he was done talking about it.