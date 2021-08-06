Where Are the Far-Right Fringe Groups Now?

It’s been relatively quiet for the Trump-loyal right-wing fringe since Jan. 6. Groups like the Proud Boys and Patriot Front used to make headlines more regularly with large marches through city centers and violent brawls with counterprotesters that they often instigated. Many of them who attended the Capitol riot may have fantasized that that was the start of their revolution. But now, the FBI is using it as license to finally crack down on serious offenders. For now, many of these groups have retreated back underground, using aliases on messaging platforms like Telegram and Discord to communicate and stay connected to their cause.