Michael Tilson Thomas is operated for a brain tumour

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently returned home from the UCSF Medical Center. After a series of tests, it was diagnosed that I had a brain tumor and that an immediate operation was necessary. The operation was successful. I’m embarking on a course of therapy for the next several months. This means that I must curtail my public appearances through the end of October. I plan to return to the stage in November. I am very fortunate to be cared for by the excellent team at UCSF and their national and international collaborators.

