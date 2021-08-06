Michael Tilson Thomas is operated for a brain tumour

I recently returned home from the UCSF Medical Center. After a series of tests, it was diagnosed that I had a brain tumor and that an immediate operation was necessary. The operation was successful. I’m embarking on a course of therapy for the next several months. This means that I must curtail my public appearances through the end of October. I plan to return to the stage in November. I am very fortunate to be cared for by the excellent team at UCSF and their national and international collaborators.