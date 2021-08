Britney Spears' former bodyguard is raising new alarming allegations amid the singer's ongoing conservatorship battle. According to Fernando Flores, who worked for the singer from February to July 2010, the "Toxic" singer was given a cocktail of powerful drugs once a week and was never allowed to leave the house alone under the rules of her conservatorship. Flores, a former police officer, raised the new allegations when speaking with The Sun just a week after Spears earned a legal victory when a judge approved her request to hire her own attorney for the case as she attempts to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator.