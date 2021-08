On Tuesday, the DJIA and S&P 500 hit new highs once again, but the momentum was muted as there was some rotation out of growth, small-caps, and FATMAAN names. The lagging stocks have been catching up a bit recently, but it has not been a smooth ride. We have an illustration again in the early going as the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) is underperforming as bonds drop and financials and oils rise. Bitcoin is also bouncing back after a little rest.