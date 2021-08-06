Cancel
Reports: Spears' lawyer files new petition asking her father be removed as conservator immediately

By Alex Hider
WTVF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears' lawyer on Thursday filed a new petition asking a court to immediately remove her father as co-conservator of her finances, according to NBC News and Buzzfeed News. The petition filed by Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, alleges that her father, Jamie Spears, continues to cause his daughter "ongoing harm...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
