PAWS Pet Of The Week: Zeta

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZeta is the PAWS Pet of the Week. She is a darling six-month-old Australian cattle dog mix who is looking for that special and loving forever home.

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 4

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zeta#Paws#Australian Cattle Dog#Cattle
