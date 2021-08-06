Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Salad featuring cucumber, tomato and onion

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello! This has got to be my favorite time of the year with all the fresh vegetables available. My garden is doing well and just started to ripen the tomatoes. We have had a few from the garden, and they are so very good this year. This week’s recipe is...

www.recordherald.com

Comments / 7

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onion#Tomatoes#Cucumbers#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst Mayonnaises—Ranked!

It's no secret that mayonnaise is a crowd-favorite condiment. And if you happen to be pro-mayo, it's inevitable that you'll slab the popular savory spread on a sandwich or mix it in pasta salad or potato salads to spruce them up and bring that creamy flavor so many know and love. But have you ever really thought much about the brands you're pulling off the grocery store shelves for your household?
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Taking Apple Cider Vinegar, Says Science

Even if you haven't been down the rabbit hole of nutrition trends, you've likely heard about how people have been consuming apple cider vinegar for its health benefits. While there is some evidence that shows taking apple cider vinegar as a dietary supplement can support your health, that evidence is limited and researchers are still working to understand these findings.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

Panera Is Recalling Its Soup After Customers Find This Gross Item Inside

Announced last week that they're joining forces with two other well-known chains, but it sounds like they may have a little quality control issue to address at present. That's the case for one of their popular refrigerated soups under the Panera Bread at Home label, with one flavor being recalled in four states after customers complained of having found a rather unsavory ingredient.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Reason Ritz Crackers Are Banned In Other Countries

When it comes to snacks, Ritz crackers may be at the top of your list. These versatile crackers are great to dip into hummus or guacamole, top with cheese or deli meat, or pop in your mouth just as they are. If you attend a party or gathering, you may go straight for a box of Ritz crackers and a dip, and you're all set to contribute some deliciousness to the festivities.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Pecan Pie

This pecan pie is a delicious and healthy recipe that can be a perfect choice for sweet dessert for your kids and family. This pecan pie recipe features brown sugar and maple syrup and is sure to draw recipe requests all year round. You can decorate with anything you want – with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream, frozen or fresh fruits, whipping cream, or caramel. Here is the recipe:
Recipesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Fiesta Casserole

We love casserole recipes because dinner can be made in a snap. Whether you eat this with a fork or tortilla chips, you'll be in for a treat. It's easy to prepare and is layered with rice, meat, salsa, and cheesy goodness. We thought it had just the right amount of heat, but you can easily adjust that by adding a hotter (or more mild) salsa. Very versatile, this will make its way into your weekly dinner rotation.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst Coffee Brands in 2021—Ranked!

Every morning people around the world get ready for the day by drinking a cup of hot or iced coffee. The morning drink often turns into a few cups at home then an afternoon pick-me-up while working at the office and sometimes a warming cup of decaf at night before bed.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

24% Agree This Chain Restaurant Has The Worst Eggs

For all of our egg heads out there, we know the importance of getting your protein and having it taste good, too. We also know the options out there are not exactly Michelin-star-worthy. After all, the debate about eggs in our favorite fast-food joints and whether or not they're, you know, actually eggs, has been ongoing seemingly forever (via Business Insider).
Posted by
Leah Nadolski

The Benefits of Drinking Lemon Water In the Morning

What is the first drink that you take after waking up? Well, I hope it involves warm water and lemons because lemon water is all the rage nowadays. That's why you should consider waking up to a warm glass of lemon water instead of a hot cup of coffee or milk.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Dessert)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
Recipescookitonce.com

Pig-Pickin Cake

This cake is incredibly good, you’ll want to lick your fingers and plate clean! Never miss the opportunity to try this amazing Pig-Pickin Cake. Made only with simple ingredients and ready in no time, this super moist and perfectly sweet cake will be your new favourite! A certified crowd favourite and perfect not only as an easy and fast dessert but crazy delicious for every occasion! Made this again today for a simple get-together with friends and colleagues and as expected, it was a blast!
Recipescookitonce.com

Chili Relleno Casserole

Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 45 mins | Serves: 8. Serve this filling, delicious casserole as the main course or along with your other favourite Mexican dishes, and enjoy a hearty meal with your family! Loaded with flavour, this cheesy, perfectly seasoned Chili Relleno Casserole with a fluffy egg-like texture is an ideal busy weeknight dinner. Ready in less than an hour using only simple ingredients. A true winner and a keeper!

Comments / 7

Community Policy