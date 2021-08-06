Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

And now a bunch of words from Dave St. Peter.

By Marea
Twinkie Town
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off of Tuesday night’s come-back-in-the-ninth win, I forgot for a moment about the sucktitude of the 2021 season. The Twins hit some big bombas, Kenta Maeda was Kenta Maedaing, and Colome even managed to get himself a save. Say whaaaaat?. As I sat down to work Wednesday morning after...

www.twinkietown.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Mauer
Person
Austin Martin
Person
Kenta Maeda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Field#Ctfd#Falvey Levine#Aaa#Spring Training
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBTwinkie Town

Nick Gordon needs to play in the majors

The first time Nick Gordon was called up to the Minnesota Twins, in April of this season, he watched three games from the bench without entering a game. The second time he was recalled across town he played in one game out of five he was on the roster. In that start, he played second base and notched his first hit and first two stolen bases. The third time he was recalled, on May 11, it was for an extended stay, albeit with sporadic playing time and limited sustained chances to prove his abilities.
MLBTwinkie Town

Game 109: Twins at Astros

Wait is baseball still a thing? Guess I’ll watch and recap it or whatever. Ugh, your welcome.
MLBTwinkie Town

Astros 4, Twins 0: Not even Robbie Baseball can save us now

The Twins were shut down by the Houston Astros tonight, thanks in large part by a dominant starting performance by Luis Garcia, and a continual pecking-away by the home offense, resulting in a 4-0 final and a dashing of everyone’s sweep dreams. Michael Pineda turned in a very decent outing,...
MLBTwinkie Town

Team USA gets silver, former and current Twins shine

While the USA baseball team didn’t finish in first in the Olympic Games, It was still an impressive run. The team failed to get a run across the plate in the gold-medal game early Saturday morning. Japan won 2-0. Tyler Austin, former Twin and current Yokohama DeNA BayStars player lit...
MLBTwinkie Town

Hip, Hip, Jorge! An appreciation of steadiness

All too often as professional sports fans—especially the die-hard variety—we essentially “cheer for laundry”, as the old saying goes. Players come and go—some for the better, some for the worse—so we ultimately follow the name on the front of the jersey far more consistently than the name on the back.
MLBTwinkie Town

Twins 7, Astros 5: Nothing makes sense anymore

The 2021 Twins won a series on the road in Houston, and will finish the year with a winning record against the Astros. Yes, you read that correctly. Jorge Polanco drove in 4 of the Twins’ 7 runs on two homers, in the 5th and 6th innings. Prior to that, the offense got contributions from an RBI single by Trevor Larnach in the second inning which tied the game at 1-1, and then a Miguel Sanó 2 run homer in the 4th would give the Twins a lead that they would not relinquish. Houston tried to make a comeback, cutting into the lead and scoring one run each in the 4th and 5th to make it 4-3 They would score a single run again in the 7th and 8th innings, with the last run of the game being a solo homer to lead off the 8th by Carlos Correa. Somehow, Alex Colomé had a 1-2-3 9th inning to lock up the save and the series win. Because it’s 2021, and nothing makes sense anymore. The Twins will return home tomorrow night to take on the AL Central leading White Sox. The dream of 98-64 is still alive!
MLBTwinkie Town

White Sox 11, Twins 1: Have Mercy

The Twins have now been outscored by the White Sox 119-66 in 17 head-to-head matchups this year. As Uncle Jesse used to exclaim, “Have Mercy!”. The Twins’ brilliant strategy of using an opener rather than starting Charlie Barnes straight-up backfired immediately today. Like, first at-bat immediately. Tim Anderson kicked off the game with lead-off dinger off of Beau Burrows, the Vomit Rocket, and the White Sox never looked back. Eloy Jimenez hit a two-run shot soon after Anderson’s, and the Sox tacked on another one on an appalling error by Miguel Sano.
MLBTwinkie Town

So much hype, then they were gone. Where are they now?

After watching Team Japan win gold in the Olympics with former Yankees star Masahiro Tanaka on the bump, it brought me back. It brought me back to the times of Tsuyoshi Nishioka. The times of Byung-ho Park. What ever happened to them?. Let’s start with Tsuyoshi Nishioka. He was 26...
MLBPioneer Press

Twins’ Byron Buxton making progress towards return

As baseballs came his way, he started blasting them high into the sky. It’s a sight Twins fans have been waiting weeks to see after the center fielder suffered a fractured hand when he was hit by a pitch on June 21. This, of course, was just pregame batting practice....
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Roster churn puts pitcher Nick Vincent in uniform for Twins

Nick Vincent wore No. 58 on Tuesday, which for the Twins is a number with a history. It once belonged to A.J. Achter, after all. Fernando Abad, too. And Justin Haley, Tim Melville and Gabriel Moya — all in one season. And with no disrespect meant to a pitcher who...
MLBTwinkie Town

Twins 1, White Sox 0: Polanco, rookie pitching strike again

The Minnesota Twins just won a series over the Chicago White Sox. One-hundred percent of their runs were plated by the long ball and Jorge Polanco led the way. Well, not exactly, but the Twins escaped with a 1-0 victory and a series win over the Mighty Whities. The story of the game is simple: Jorge Polanco continues to rake, and the Twins received their second fantastic start in 24 hours from a rookie starting pitcher. Oh, and the White Sox had their minds on serene Iowa cornfields, no doubt. That probably helped.
MLBTwinkie Town

We’re not mad, just disappointed. But soon enough, we may be okay again.

Last week I wrote that I was “mad as hell, but that I’d continue to take it.” This week, I feel somewhat better. I cannot decide if my own emotional state mirrors that of Twins Territory, or if, in the alternative, this season has beaten me down so badly, that I simply can’t feel anything any more, and I’m too worn down to be angry. But, whatever, this week I’m less angry and more hopeful.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Blake Parker: Still pitching well

Parker logged two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and striking out one in Monday's 9-3 win over Cleveland. Over his last 13.2 innings, Parker has yielded two runs on 10 hits and five walks. While his strikeout numbers aren't anything special, he's been an effective reliever for Cleveland. He has a 2.35 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB across 23 innings while adding a win and a hold in a low-leverage role.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins' effective reliever Jorge Alcala now headed for injured list

Jorge Alcala threw 57 pitches during the Twins' four-game series in Houston, pitching one inning in each of their three victories. The 57th pitch landed him on the injured list. Alcala "felt a little something in his triceps after his last pitch, literally as he was coming off" the field,...
MLBMLB

Bradley Zimmer on 471-foot homer

Bradley Zimmer joins Intentional Talk to discuss his 471-ft. homer, what it was like facing his brother and the team's vibe in the clubhouse.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: On bench Tuesday

O'Hearn is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees. O'Hearn sat twice over the weekend with the Royals playing in a National League park without a designated hitter, and he's out of the lineup again Tuesday. Whit Merrifield will serve as the designated hitter while Hanser Alberto starts at second base.
MLBTwinkie Town

Release points are key for Jax and Ober

Key parts of the Twins’ surprising road series win in Houston this past weekend were two solid starts from rookie right-handers Griffin Jax and Bailey Ober. Jax kicked things off Thursday with five-and-a-third innings of one-run ball to lead the Twins to a 5-3 win. Ober followed on Friday night with five innings of three-run ball, leaving with the game tied and set up for his teammates to come through 5-4 in extra innings.
MLBFanSided

Astros: Jake Odorizzi, Martin Maldonado should continue to happen

Entering Tuesday, Jake Odorizzi had a huge target on his back, as Houston Astros‘ fans and reporters had exploited his declining production. After a rough start in Los Angeles, the right-hander was due for a bounce back appearance. A changing of guard occurred behind home plate, as Martin Maldonado was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy