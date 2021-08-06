Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Deon Cain: “I’m hungry for this opportunity”

By Kyle P Barber
baltimorebeatdown.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main attraction of training camp is typically rooted in big-time connections from quarterbacks to their wideouts. Hundred’s of “ooo’s” from the bleachers filled with Ravens fans which end with either disappointment on an incompletion or cheers and clapping upon a successful offensive play. Recently, Deon Cain has been the player to draw the most cheering after winning a few reps against All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

www.baltimorebeatdown.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Jeremiah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Nuggets#Total Football#American Football#Wr#Nfl Network#Jk Dobbins#Calais Campbell#New Ravens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Lamar Jackson looked “better than expected” in training camp debut

The Baltimore Ravens had to go through the first week-and-a-half of their 2021 training camp without their best and most dynamic player on the field for practice. Franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson contracted COVID-19 for the second time in nine months the day before the full team was supposed to reconvene for the first training camp practice.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Lamar Jackson named NFL’s No. 1 highlight-reel player

Around the NFL’s Nick Shook recently wrote an article for NFL.com ranking the NFL’s top-32 highlight-reel players. Shook divided the list into two sections: “the Pantheon” and “Coming for the Throne.”. “This group’s filled with players who require your attention whenever they’re on the field,” Shook said of the Pantheon....
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens News 8/5: Defensive Dominance and more

Sammy Watkins ready to steady Ravens’ WRs, boost Lamar Jackson - Jeffri Chadiha. The effectiveness of new wide receiver Sammy Watkins will have plenty to do with how much this passing game evolves, as well. That’s a topic that tends to get lost in all the talk about Jackson’s current issues with COVID-19: This is the year when the people around him ultimately determine whether he becomes a Super Bowl champion.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

The Ravens have managed to go all in on 2021 without breaking the bank

Every team in the NFL has one goal heading into each year: to be the last team standing on the final Sunday of the season as Super Bowl champions. There can only be one (shoutout to Highlander) champion, though, and sometimes legit contenders will load up on both veteran and highly-rated rookie talent to make the strongest push they can for a title.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Report: Jimmy Smith carted off the field at Ravens practice

The Baltimore Ravens defense is anchored by arguably the strongest secondary on offer in the league, thanks in no small part to the tremendous depth they possess amongst that unit. That depth might have just been dealt a blow however, as the elder statesmen of their cornerback group was carted...
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ronnie Stanley returns to practice for the first time since suffering a fractured ankle

It's been a great past few days for the Baltimore Ravens offense as they have had multiple starters make their return from injury and illness. After running back Gus Edwards returned to practice on Friday and quarterback Lamar Jackson on Saturday, the Ravens saw franchise left tackle Ronnie Stanley make his training camp debut on Monday.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

John Harbaugh details how DeShon Elliott has taken his game to “another level”

The Baltimore Ravens were poised to have arguably the best secondary in the NFL heading into the 2020 season with three Pro Bowlers leading the way. When they released seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas just before the season and only one year into a four-year deal worth $55 million, the responsibility for replacing him in the starting lineup fell on the shoulders of DeShon Elliott.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens News 8/11: Most Intriguing and more

Practice Report: Marlon Humphrey Goes Into Shutdown Mode - Ryan Mink. Humphrey was targeted on four straight plays during 11-on-11 drills Tuesday and he broke up every one. There was a slant across the middle to Devin Duvernay, then a double on longer throws intended for Sammy Watkins down the sideline, and lastly one more shot to Jaylon Moore.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Justin Houston believes the Ravens will "maximize" his talent

It’s extremely rare for a team to be able to sign a future Hall of Fame pass rusher who can still play meaningful snaps at a high level around this time of the year. It’s even rarer that they get him at a discount. However, that is exactly what happened last Monday when the Baltimore Ravens signed four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Justin Houston to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with a base value of just $1.075 million and a signing bonus of $1 million.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams Camp: Intel on QB Matthew Stafford From SI's Albert Breer

The Los Angeles Rams hit the road this weekend to join the Dallas Cowboys for a joint practice, and Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL Reporter and Lead Content Strategist had boots on the ground in Oxnard, Calif. to observe the workout. Breer dropped his MMQB column as he does the Monday...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Mike Greenberg: Titans will win AFC if Chiefs don't

While most of the national media is once again overlooking the Tennessee Titans for this coming season, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg continues to be a staunch believer in the team. Greenberg has already voiced his support for quarterback Ryan Tannehill to get more respect after his own network, ESPN, ranked Tannehill outside the top 10 in its quarterback rankings, which were based on the opinions of 50 players, coaches, scouts and executives.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Alex Smith Lands New Job

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has reportedly landed a new job. Smith, who made one of the most-inspiring comebacks in NFL history, retired from the league following the 2020 season. However, he’s taken a new job that will keep him close to the sport. According to New York Post sports...

Comments / 0

Community Policy