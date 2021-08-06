Deon Cain: “I’m hungry for this opportunity”

It’s extremely rare for a team to be able to sign a future Hall of Fame pass rusher who can still play meaningful snaps at a high level around this time of the year. It’s even rarer that they get him at a discount. However, that is exactly what happened last Monday when the Baltimore Ravens signed four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Justin Houston to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with a base value of just $1.075 million and a signing bonus of $1 million.