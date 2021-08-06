Deon Cain: “I’m hungry for this opportunity”
The main attraction of training camp is typically rooted in big-time connections from quarterbacks to their wideouts. Hundred’s of “ooo’s” from the bleachers filled with Ravens fans which end with either disappointment on an incompletion or cheers and clapping upon a successful offensive play. Recently, Deon Cain has been the player to draw the most cheering after winning a few reps against All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey.www.baltimorebeatdown.com
