Reggie Jackson re-signs with LA Clippers

By Alicia Rodriguez
clipsnation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a strong finish to his contract year, guard Reggie Jackson is staying put, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN announced Jackson has re-signed with the franchise. Jackson got the maximum allowed salary, a two-year deal starting at the average player salary of just over $10 million. Per reporting from Andrew Greif of the L.A. Times, there is no player option on year two, which makes this an even better piece of business for the Clippers.

