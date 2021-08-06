Reggie Jackson re-signs with LA Clippers
After a strong finish to his contract year, guard Reggie Jackson is staying put, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN announced Jackson has re-signed with the franchise. Jackson got the maximum allowed salary, a two-year deal starting at the average player salary of just over $10 million. Per reporting from Andrew Greif of the L.A. Times, there is no player option on year two, which makes this an even better piece of business for the Clippers.www.clipsnation.com
Comments / 0